‘Good Morning America’ to expand; ‘The Chew’ canceled

This image released by ABC shows, co-hosts, Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos in the set of "Good Morning America," Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in New York. | Paula Lobo/ABC via AP

“Good Morning America” is expanding by an hour, and into the afternoon.

ABC Wednesday announced its popular, two-hour morning show, co-anchored by Robin Roberts Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and meteorologist Ginger Zee, will get a third hour in the early afternoon, taking over the time slot of “The Chew.”

“The Chew,” a talk/food hybrid show that premiered in 2011, is being canceled but will continue airing until September, with new episodes into June. Chefs Michael Symon and Carla Hall and entertaining expert Clinton Kelly hosted the show. Embattled chef Mario Batali was also among the line up of “Chew” hosts until his departure last December following allegations of sexual misconduct.

The title and anchors for the new “GMA” hour will be announced in the coming months, ABC said.

The move follows competitor NBC, which runs a four-hour, consecutive block of its morning show, “Today.”

The third hour of GMA will feature “even more news, pop culture, compelling interviews and the program’s signature, epic live events,” according to ABC’s announcement.

Disney/ABC Television President Ben Sherwood cited “GMA’s” strong ratings track record, six consecutive seasons as the most-watched morning newscast, in a statement announcing the decision. “We believe there is great opportunity for viewers and advertisers in expanding to a third hour,” he said. (“Today” snapped “GMA’s” total-viewer winning streak last week, in the lead-up to the royal wedding coverage).

“GMA” expanded briefly into a one-hour “Good Afternoon America” in summer 2012 to replace “The Revolution” when that daytime series was canceled.

Bill Keveney, USA TODAY