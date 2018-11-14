Curtain Call: Goodman’s ‘Christmas Carol’ and more previews, openings Nov. 16-22

Larry Yando stars as Scrooge in Goodman Theatre's production of "A Christmas Carol," directed by Henry Wishcamper. | Liz Lauren

SHOW OF THE WEEK

“A Christmas Carol”: Now in its 41st year, this holiday staging of Charles Dickens classic story of the joys of life, love and friendship has endured as a family favorite. Larry Yando returns as Ebenezer Scrooge, a role the quirky Chicago actor was born to play. And for the second year, Paris Strickland reprises her role as Tiny Tim. Directed by Henry Wishcamper. Previews begin Nov. 17, opens Nov. 25; to Dec. 30. Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn, $25-$119; goodmantheatre.org

MORE SHOWS

“The Annoyance Christmas Pageant”: A family-friendly retelling of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” Opens Nov. 17; to Dec. 23. The Annoyance, 4830 N. Broadway, $14, $20; theannoyance.com

“Arcadia”: Tom Stoppard’s play swings between the early 19th century and the present day to explore the relationship between order and chaos; directed by Ted Hoerl. Previews begin Nov. 16, opens Nov. 19; to Dec. 16. Promethean Theatre Ensemble at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln, $36; prometheantheatre.org

“The Book of Mormon”: The Tony Award-winning musical about a pair of mismatched missionaries sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. Preview Nov. 20, opens Nov. 21; to Dec. 2. Oriental Theatre, 24 W. Randolph, $45-$125; broadwayinchicago.com

“Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical”: Broadway actor Gavin Lee in the holiday story about the mean and scheming Grinch. Opens Nov. 16; to Nov. 25. Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State, $35-$125; chicagotheatre.com

“HeLa”: J. Nicole Brooks’ play that blends Afrofuturism with the true story of Henrietta Lacks and one little girl’s love of science; directed by Jonathan L. Green. Previews begin Nov. 18, opens Nov. 23; to Dec. 23. Sideshow Theatre at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln, $20-$35; sideshowtheatre.org

“Il Trovatore”: A mother’s fateful mistake has deadly consequences in Giuseppe Verdi’s opera. Opens Nov. 17; to Dec. 9. Lyric Opera of Chicago, 20 N. Wacker, $39-$279; lyricopera.org

“The Long Christmas Ride Home”: A staging of Paul Hindemith’s opera based on Thornton Wilder’s play. Opens Nov. 16; to Dec. 1. Chicago Fringe Opera at Chopin Theatre, 1543 W. Division, $15-$40; chicagofringeopera.com

New Faces Sing Broadway 1964: Porchlight Music Theatre presents the next generation of theater artists performing songs from “Funny Girl,” “Hello, Dolly!,” “Fiddler on the Roof” and more; directed by Keely Vasquez. Nov. 19 at Skokie Theatre, 7924 N. Lincoln, Skokie, $25. Nov. 20 at Arts Club of Chicago, 201 E. Ontario, $55, includes pre-show reception; porchlightmusictheatre.org

“Q Brothers Christmas Carol”: A hip-hop reinterpretation of the holiday classic. Previews begin Nov. 20, opens Nov. 24; to Dec. 31. The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare at Navy Pier, 800 E. Grand, $30-$52; (312) 595-5600; chicagoshakes.com

Mary Houlihan is a local freelance writer.