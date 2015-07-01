Grateful Dead trucks roaming Chicago, selling exclusive tour merchandise, memorabilia
Going to the concert? Couldn’t get tickets? Want a memento, regardless?
Check out the special Grateful Dead merchandise trucks roaming Chicago, through Sunday. Two official Grateful Dead merchandise trucks will be setting up shop at various locations around town selling licensed items exclusive to the trucks, including: t-shirts, hats, hoodies, jewelry, tote bags and lots, lots more.
Find their location via the Dead’s official Twitter account @GratefulDead, and hashtag #GDTruckin.
One recent sighting:
Come down to The Loop. We’re @ 130 S. Clark Street till 2:45pm! #GDtruckin #GratefulDead #GD50 pic.twitter.com/WaE4zAaFhh
— Grateful Dead (@GratefulDead) July 1, 2015