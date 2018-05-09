‘Groundhog Day,’ ‘Coco,’ ‘Get Out’ among Millennium Park Film Series lineup

Hector (left, voice of Gael Garcia Bernal) helps Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) navigate the Land of the Dead in "Coco." | DISNEY-PIXAR

There’s nothing like catching a movie under a star-filled sky on a summer night. And every Tuesday, from June 5 to Aug. 21 you can do just that when the annual Millennium Park Summer Film Series returns to the Jay Pritzker Pavilion.

Here’s the lineup for the free festival per Wednesday’s official announcement. You can enjoy the movies from a seat in the pavilion, or bring your own blankets/lawn chairs for a seat in the park’s great lawn area. Show time is 6:30 p.m. (except where otherwise noted below):

June 5: “Hairspray”, starring Ricki Lake, Divine, Debbie Harry, Sonny Bono and Jerry Stiller. Programmed in collaboration with the Chicago Underground Film Festival. (1988, rated PG, 92 minutes)

June 12: “Mad Max: Fury Road,” starring Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy. Programmed in collaboration with the Chicago Critics Film Festival. (2015, rated R for intense sequences of violence throughout, and for disturbing images, 120 minutes)

June 19: “Kinky Boots,” starring Joel Edgerton and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Programmed in collaboration with the Chicago Filmmakers’ Reeling LGBTQ International Film Festival. (2005, rated PG-13 for thematic material involving sexuality, 107 minutes)

June 26: “Groundhog Day,” starring Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell and Chris Elliott. Programmed in collaboration with the Chicago Comedy Film Festival and Second City. (1993, rated PG for some thematic elements, 101 minutes)

July 3: “High Fidelity,” starring John Cusack, Jack Black and Iben Hjejle. Programmed in collaboration with the Midwest Independent Film Festival. (2000, rated R for language and some sexuality, 113 minutes)

July 9, 11 a.m.: “Iron Giant” – opening program at 10:30 a.m., starring Eli Marienthal and Harry Connick Jr.). Programmed in collaboration with the Facet’s Chicago International Children’s Film Festival. (1999, rated PG for fantasy action violence, language, some thematic material and smoking, 90 minutes)

July 10: “Man on Wire,” Oscar-winning documentary on Philip Petit’s 1974 highwire walk between New York’s Twin Towers. Programmed in collaboration with the Chicago Media Project DOC10 Film Festival. (2008, rated PG-13 for some sexuality and nudity, and drug references, 90 minutes)

July 17: International Media Mixer: A cross-cultural exchange of artists and archival footage from Chicago and Italy. Programmed in collaboration with the Chicago Film Archive. (2018, rated PG, 65 minutes)

July 24: “Get Out”, starring Daniel Kaluuya and Allison Williams. Programmed in collaboration with the Gene Siskel Film Center’s Black Harvest Film Festival. (2017, rated R for violence, bloody images, and language including sexual references,104 minutes)

July 31: Double Feature:

— “WALL-E,” featuring the voices of Ben Burtt, Jeff Garlin, Fred Willard and Kathy Najimy. Programmed in collaboration with the One Earth Film Festival. (2008, rated G, 98 minutes)

— “Crash,” starring Don Cheadle, Sandra Bullock and Matt Dillon. Programmed in collaboration with the Peace on Earth Film Festival. (2004, rated R for language, sexual content and some violence, 112 minutes)

August 7: “School of Rock,” starring Jack Black, Adam Pascal and Sarah Silverman. Programmed in collaboration with the Chicago International Movies and Music Festival. (2003, Rated PG-13 for some rude humor and drug references, 108 minutes)

August 14: “Coco,” featuring the voices of Gael García Bernal and Anthony Gonzalez. Programmed in collaboration with the Chicago Latino Film Festival. (2017, rated PG for thematic elements, 105 minutes)

August 21: “Slumdog Millionaire,” starring Dev Patel, Frida Pinto, Madhur Mittal and Anil Kapoor. Programmed in collaboration with the Chicago International Film Festival. (2008, Rated R for some violence, disturbing images and language, 120 minutes)

NOTE: Some new security measures will be in place this summer at all Millennium Park concerts/events, including a security perimeter, bag checks, and a ban on outside food/beverages at certain events. Outside food/drinks will be permitted at the film series screenings. Visit millenniumpark.org for the complete list of “what to know before you go.”