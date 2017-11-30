‘Hamilton’ Chicago extends its run until September 2018

Chris De'Sean Lee (from left), Jose Ramos, Wallace Smith, and Miguel Cervantes (as the title character) in the Chicago production of "Hamilton." | Copyright Joan Marcus 2016

“Hamilton” fans just got an early holiday present from the Chicago production of the Tony Award-winning musical.

A new 18-week block of tickets will go on sale Dec. 5 for performances slated May 1 through Sept. 2, 2018 at the CIBC Theatre. Producers made the announcement Thursday morning.

The new block of tickets ($75-$195) will go on sale at 10 a.m. at the theater box office, 18 W. Monroe, and online at broadwayinchicago.com. There is a limit of 12 tickets per household. The online lottery for $10 seats (44 per performance) remains in effect via broadwayinchicago.com/hamiltonlotteryFAQ or via HamiltonBroadway.com/app.

The Chicago production of “Hamilton” bowed in October 2016.