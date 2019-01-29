‘Hamilton: The Exhibition’ tickets for Chicago premiere going on sale

You’re one step closer to experiencing “Hamilton: The Exhibition.”

Tickets for the long-awaited, immersive exhibit having its world debut in Chicago on April 6 will go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 15, it was announced Tuesday.

The 360-degree exhibition, staged in a massive, climate-controlled tent on Northerly Island​ (1535 S. Linn White Drive), boasts 27,000 square feet of exhibit space and will feature an audio tour narrated by “Hamilton” creator/star Lin-Manuel Miranda. Tickets will be timed, with with entry every 10 minutes. In addition, free admission will be made available to all Chicago Public School students in grades three and higher.

Originally slated to open last November, the exhibition was postponed to the April 6 date due to “unique challenges” and “exciting new opportunities” that arose for the creative team behind the endeavor.

In a 2018 interview with the Sun-Times, Jeffrey Seller, the producer behind the “Hamilton” stage musical and the exhibition explained: “We want our guests to be able to take a journey through Alexander Hamilton’s life, through his eyes. … And it’s all [a journey] through a 360-degree, totally immersive, interactive exhibit. [Outside of what ‘Hamilton’ the musical portrays] we wanted to do more to expand the history of Hamilton and the history of the founding of our country.”

Tickets for the exhibition, currently slated to run through Sept. 8, will cost $25 to $39.50, with special price points for children, the military and seniors, and will be available at ticketmaster.com and hamiltonexhibition.com. A special pre-sale kicks off at 10 a.m. Jan. 29. Visit ticketmaster.com for details.

You can catch “Hamilton” on stage at the CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe. For tickets, visit broadwayinchicago.com.