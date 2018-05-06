‘Hamilton: The Exhibition’ to debut in Chicago

Hamilton, the wildly successful musical, is heading back to Chicago for one-of-a-kind attraction.

Chicago’s Northerly Island is scheduled to host “Hamilton: The Exhibition,” an interactive designed to tell the story of Alexander Hamilton and the founding of America on Nov. 17, according to multiple media outlets on Sunday.

The structure that will house the exhibition will allow for about 27,000 square feet of exhibit space. Tickets will be timed, and about 75 people will be able to enter the exhibit every 10 minutes.

“Hamilton: The Exhibition” is a 360 immersive experience that basically allows for a deeper dive into Hamilton’s life and times. When you tell Hamilton’s story, you’re telling the founding of this nation, and one of the things we never anticipated with the success of this show was the thirst and awakening for information and stories from this era,” Lin-Manuel Miranda told the Chicago Tribune. “I wake up to tweets everyday saying, ‘Lin, it’s the anniversary of Yorktown. Why didn’t you tweet anything?’… this allows us to do that.”

Jeffrey Seller, the show’s producer, told the Tribune the World’s Columbian Exposition of 1893 was the catalyst in choosing Chicago for the debut, along with the city’s support of the musical. “We want this to be a journey through the lens of Alexander Hamilton,” he said, “into the creation of our country.”

Ticket prices had not yet been set, but according to Seller, they would be far less than the typical ticket prices for the musical. He also said his goal was that every Chicago Public Schools student would be able to see the show for free.