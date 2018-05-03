Fans of the juggernaut that is “Hamilton” the stage musical take note: A new 20-week block of tickets for the stage musical — for performances through Jan. 20, 2019 — will go on sale at 10 a.m. May 8. The musical, which bowed in Chicago in 2016, is currently playing at the CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe.

Tickets ($75-$205) will be available for purchase at broadwayinchicago.com and the theater box office or by phone at (800) 775-2000. There’s a limit of 12 tickets per household for shows Sept. 4, 2018-Jan. 20, 2019.

Directed by Thomas Kail, “Hamilton” features a book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and music supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.

 

 