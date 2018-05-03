‘Hamilton’ Chicago extended through Jan. 20, 2019; new block of tickets on sale

Hamilton REGIONAL/NATIONAL TOURSMUSICAL PRIVATEBANK THEATRE 18 WEST MONROE, CHICAGO, 60603 From bastard orphan to Washington's right hand man, rebel to war hero, loving husband caught in the country's first sex scandal to Treasury head who made an untrusting world believe in the American economy, an exploration of a political mastermind and scrappy young immigrant who forever changed America: Alexander Hamilton.

Fans of the juggernaut that is “Hamilton” the stage musical take note: A new 20-week block of tickets for the stage musical — for performances through Jan. 20, 2019 — will go on sale at 10 a.m. May 8. The musical, which bowed in Chicago in 2016, is currently playing at the CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe.

Tickets ($75-$205) will be available for purchase at broadwayinchicago.com and the theater box office or by phone at (800) 775-2000. There’s a limit of 12 tickets per household for shows Sept. 4, 2018-Jan. 20, 2019.

Directed by Thomas Kail, “Hamilton” features a book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and music supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.