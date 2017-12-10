Hannibal Buress arrested in Miami, accused of disorderly intoxication

Chicago comedian Hannibal Buress was arrested Saturday night in Miami after a confrontation with a police officer.

The Miami Herald reports Buress, 34, was booked into jail at 1:57 a.m. and posted bail just before 6 a.m.

A Youtube video showed a defiant Buress handcuffed against a Miami patrol car and demanding to know why he’s being detained. An officer ultimately forces him into the back of the car.

A police report cited by the Herald said Buress, bearing bloodshot eyes and a strong scent of alcohol, asked an officer to call an Uber for him. When the officer declined, Buress became “angry and belligerent.”

Told to leave, Buress instead entered a restaurant, and the officer followed to retrieve him.

“Once outside, the defendant stood by the front gate and continued yelling profanities,” the officer’s report says. “I, then again, asked him to leave the area about five times. A crowd began to gather and vehicular traffic slowed as they watched the defendant yelling and being disorderly. Defendant arrested.”

A Miami police tweet said he was arrested on suspicion of disorderly intoxication.

Why do the officers in the video say he’s “trespassing?” Everyone in Wynwood is disorderly and intoxicated. Especially during #ArtBasel. https://t.co/PAbUTkM9O3 — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) December 10, 2017

A successful stand-up comedian, Buress also appears on the Comedy Central series “Broad City” and “The Eric Andre Show.” In 2017 the Steinmetz High grad had roles in the films “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Baywatch” and the current “The Disaster Artist.”

He inadvertently launched the current conversation about Bill Cosby’s sex habits when he labeled the veteran comedian a “rapist” in a 2014 stand-up bit that was recorded and went viral.