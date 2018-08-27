Hannibal Buress headlines Labor Day weekend show with Lil Rel, Vic Mensa

Hannibal Buress opens for Chris Rock at the Chicago Theatre on Sept. 7, 2017. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

While much of Chicago is grilling and mattress shopping over Labor Day weekend, Hannibal Buress and two other great local talents will be taking the Chicago Theatre stage.

Giving fans less than a week’s notice, the comedian on Monday announced a show taking place at 7 p.m. Sunday. Scheduled to open are Lil Rel Howery (the “Get Out” and “Uncle Drew” actor whose Fox sitcom debuts next month) and Vic Mensa (the rapper who made headlines over the weekend for organizing a West Englewood shoe giveaway).

Buress, a top draw on the national stand-up circuit, grew up in the Austin neighborhood. He appeared this year in the big-screen comedies “Blockers” and “Tag.”

Tickets, $40-$60, go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday at www.Ticketmaster.com and (800) 745-3000.

The event benefits Melvina Masterminds.