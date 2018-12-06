Have fun in Chicago this weekend, Dec. 7-9

MUSIC BOX THEATRE CHRISTMAS DOUBLE FEATURE

WHAT: At the 35th annual event, fans can sing-a-long with the classic Irving Berlin tunes in “White Christmas” and enjoy the heartwarming tale of Jimmy Stewart’s George Bailey in “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Santa will lead the pre-screening sing-a-long accompanied by organist Dennis Scott.

WHEN: Dec. 7-24

WHERE: Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport

COST: Tickets: $10-$20 in advance, $10-$24 day of show

INGRID MICHAELSON

WHAT: With her love of tradition, singer Ingrid Michaelson is the first to admit she’s a “Christmas-obsessed human.” She takes this obsession to the next level with her new album, “Songs for the Season,” a lovely rendering of classics and one original, “Happy, Happy Christmas.” For years, Michaelson has hosted her annual Holiday Hop in New York. Now she’s taking it on the road as “Ingrid Michaelson Trio Presents Songs for the Season.”

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7

WHERE: Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield

COST: Tickets, $44.50, $54.50

LOS LOBOS

WHAT: Continuing its rockin’ Tex-Mex holiday tradition, the band returns for its annual December run at City Winery. Over four nights, the band performs an unplugged first set followed by an electric set showcasing an eclectic songbook spanning 45 years. The shows are part of the 93XRT Holiday Concert for the Kids so bring an unwrapped toy or book for children spending their holidays in area hospitals.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Dec. 9-12

WHERE: City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph

COST: Tickets, $65-$78

‘CAROL OF THE KING’

WHAT: Irish dance and Christmas come together in “Carol of the King, The Irish Dance Christmas Spectacular.” Led by Justin Boros, former lead dancer with Michael Flatley’s “Lord of the Dance,” and featuring 20 dancers and musicians in an original holiday story of love and salvation set in a mystical time of kings and heroes.

WHEN: 2 p.m. Dec. 9, Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Rd., Rosemont

COST: Tickets, $26-$75

ONE OF A KIND SHOW

WHAT: Attend fashion runway shows, listen to talented musicians, purchase fine art courtesy of vendors from across the globe and enjoy treats from a gourmet market all while you tackle your holiday shopping at the 18th annual extravaganza. More than 600 independent artists from across North America and beyond with a wide range of unique and eclectic offerings including accessories, bath & body items, ceramics, fashion, fiber art, furniture, glass, gourmet goods, holiday products and more on the show floor are featured.

WHEN: Dec. 6-9

WHERE: The Merchandise Mart, 222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza

COST: Tickets, $12 per adult (good for entry all 4 days; kids 12 and under are free). A portion of all ticket sales will benefit Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital.