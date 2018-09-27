Have fun in Chicago this weekend — Sept. 28-30

"Disney On Ice presents Frozen" skates into the Allstate Arena this weekend. | DISNEY ON ICE

‘DISNEY ON ICE PRESENTS FROZEN’

WHAT: Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Sven — need we say more? It’s “Disney On Ice Presents Frozen” and all your favorite characters from the beloved film are on hand for the ice skating spectacular, filled with music, dance, aerial artistry, visual effects and enchanting scenery. Also featured are Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse and a host of Disney princesses.

WHEN: Sept. 27-30

WHERE: Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim, Rosemont

COST: Tickets start at $15; parking in Allstate lots is free with ticket purchase.

LUCERO

WHAT: For two decades, the rock/alt-country band Lucero has built a songbook wrapped around a working class view of the world. Singer-songwriter Ben Nichols continues to spin compelling Southern gothic inspired vignettes on the new album, “Among the Ghosts.” Brent Cowles opens.

WHEN: 9 p.m. Sept. 28 at Metro, 3730 N. Clark

COST: Tickets, $26 in advance, $30 day of show

HYDE PARK JAZZ FESTIVAL

WHAT: The summer festival season ends each year with the Hyde Park Jazz Festival, a rich and vibrant gathering of local and national performers. Taking place Sept. 29-30 at various locations in Hyde Park, the lineup includes Ravi Coltrane with Brandee Younger, Miguel de la Cerna Quartet, Jason Moran, Dee Alexander, Angel d’Cuba, Junius Paul Quartet, DJ Sadie Woods and Christian Sands Trio with Marcus Strickland. Enjoy food at any of the area’s many restaurants.

WHEN: Sept. 28-30

WHERE: Hyde Park venues map

COST: free ($5 donation suggested)

EXPO CHICAGO

WHAT: Whether you go to buy or just to window shop, Expo Chicago always offers plenty to contemplate. The three-day event opens the fall art season with more than 135 exhibitors plus special exhibits and a symposium featuring artists and curators discussing issues facing the art world today.

WHEN: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 28-29 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 30

WHERE: Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand.

COST: Tickets, $20-$40.

THE OTHER ART FEST

WHAT: For work by independent and up-and-coming artists, check out the Chicago debut of The Other Art Fair. Presented by the online art gallery Saatchi Art, it showcases work by more than 120 artists plus interactive installations, immersive theater performances, discussions, music and children’s activities.

WHEN: 6-10 p.m. Sept. 28, noon-10 p.m. Sept. 29 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 30

WHERE: Pilsen’s Mana Contemporary, 2233 S. Throop

COST: Admission, is $10-$40

GLOBAL DANCE PARTY

WHAT: The Old Town School of Folk Music’s Global Dance Party series is a great place to test out dance styles from around the globe including he Louisiana supergroup, The Revelers, who provide a background of Cajun and zydeco tunes. If there’s one thing to get an audience up and dancing, it’s that classic Cajun beat. As usual, the evening starts with a dance lesson followed by more music and dancing.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30

WHERE: Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln

COST: Tickets, $22.

NEW PHILHARMONIC’S ‘SHOW BOAT AND SHOW TUNES’

WHAT: The New Philharmonic kicks off its season with “Show Boat and Show Tunes,” a program of popular songs from the partnerships of Hammerstein and Kern and Rodgers and Hart. Joining in the concert are the 100-voice Northwest Symphony Chorus and guest vocalists soprano Brooklyn Snow, mezzo-soprano Kate Tombaugh, tenor Matthew Greenblatt and baritone Bill McMurray.

WHEN: 3 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29; 3 p.m. Sept. 30

WHERE: McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell, Glen Ellyn

COST: Tickets, $55

SOUTH PARK POP-UP

WHAT: The irreverent Comedy Central cartoon “South Park” is getting the pop-up treatment. Fans can immerse themselves in the world of that quiet Colorado mountain town via interactive art, a bus stop character photo backdrop, a costume party, open mic comedy night and more. It all ends with the Satan’s Super Sweet 16 Costume Party on Halloween. Stan, Kyle, Eric and Kenny would love it.

WHEN: Sept. 28-Oct. 31

WHERE: Replay, 2833 N. Sheffield

COST: Admission is free

BØRNS

WHAT: The platinum-selling indie popster brings his 2018 North American headlining tour to Chicago hot on the heels of his “Blue Madonna” album and his gig at Lollapalooza. Special guest: Twin Shadow.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Sept. 30

WHERE: Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence

COST: Tickets start at $36

