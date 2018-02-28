‘Heathers’ TV reboot delayed following Florida school shooting

This image released by Paramount Network shows Melanie Field, who portrays Heather Chandler (from left), Brendan Scannell, who portrays Heather Duke, and Jasmine Mathews, who portrays Heather McNamara in a scene from the TV series "Heathers." Paramount Network says it will delay airing a television reboot of Heathers following the Florida high school shooting that left 17 dead. | Michael Yarish/Paramount Network via AP

“Heathers” won’t be hitting the small screen as scheduled next month.

In the wake of the Parkland, Fla., school shooting Feb. 14 that left 17 dead, Paramount Network announced Wednesday that it is delaying the premiere of the new TV show, which is adapted from the 1988 film of the same name. It was set to premiere March 7.

“Paramount Network’s original series ‘Heathers’ is a satirical comedy that takes creative risks in dealing with many of society’s most challenging subjects ranging from personal identity to race and socio-economic status to gun violence,” the network said in a statement sent to USA TODAY. “While we stand firmly behind the show, in light of the recent tragic events in Florida and out of respect for the victims, their families and loved ones, we feel the right thing to do is delay the premiere until later this year.”

The original “Heathers” movie is a black-comedy cult classic starring Winona Ryder, Christian Slater and Shannon Doherty. The film follows two students who plot to kill the popular clique in their high school.

“Heathers'” TV adaptation was first expected to premiere on TV Land last fall, before the 10-episode anthology series moved to Paramount Network (formerly Spike TV). The hour-long comedy is created by Jason Micallef and stars Grace Victoria Fox, James Scully, Brendan Scannell and Doherty, in a recurring role.

Patrick Ryan, USA TODAY