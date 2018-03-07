‘Miss Saigon,’ ‘Book of Mormon’ join ‘Dear Evan Hansen, ‘Dolly!’ for BIC season

Beloved favorites and exciting newcomers are on tap for the 2018-19 Broadway In Chicago season, which was announced in it entirety Wednesday morning.

Joining the previously announced pre-Broadway world premiere of the stage musical “Tootsie”(based on the Dustin Hoffman film of the same name), the first national touring production of best musical Tony Award-winner “Dear Evan Hansen” and the Tony-winning best musical revival of “Hello, Dolly!” starring Betty Buckley, are “Miss Saigon,” “Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “The Play That Goes Wrong.”

In addition, the off-season specials will be “Fiddler on the Roof” and “The Book of Mormon.”

Season tickets (six-show packages start at $144) go on sale March 28 at broadwayinchicago.com.

Here’s a snapshot of the season, per Wednesday’s announcement: