Beloved favorites and exciting newcomers are on tap for the 2018-19 Broadway In Chicago season, which was announced in it entirety Wednesday morning.
Joining the previously announced pre-Broadway world premiere of the stage musical “Tootsie”(based on the Dustin Hoffman film of the same name), the first national touring production of best musical Tony Award-winner “Dear Evan Hansen” and the Tony-winning best musical revival of “Hello, Dolly!” starring Betty Buckley, are “Miss Saigon,” “Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “The Play That Goes Wrong.”
In addition, the off-season specials will be “Fiddler on the Roof” and “The Book of Mormon.”
Season tickets (six-show packages start at $144) go on sale March 28 at broadwayinchicago.com.
Here’s a snapshot of the season, per Wednesday’s announcement:
“TOOTSIE” (Sept. 11 – Oct. 14, Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph): The musical stars Santino Fontana as struggling actor Michael Dorsey. Directed by Scott Ellis, with a score by David Yazbek, book by Robert Horn, choreography by Denis Jones and musical direction by Andrea Grody.
“ROALD DAHL’S CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY” (Oct. 2 – Oct. 21, Oriental Theatre, 24 W. Randolph): All the movie song favorites (“Pure Imagination,” “The Candy Man”) are captured in this stage adaptation of the 1971 film fantasy.
“HELLO, DOLLY!” (Oct. 23 – Nov. 17, Oriental Theatre, 24 W. Randolph): The four-time Tony Award-winning revival stars Betty Buckley in the iconic role of matchmaker extraordinaire Dolly Levi.
“MISS SAIGON” (Nov. 13 – Dec. 8, Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph): The critically acclaimed Broadway revival of the Tony Award-winning musical, which is set during the final days of the Vietnam War and the fall of Saigon, tells the story of a young Vietnamese girl and the American soldier whose love transcends time and distance.
“THE BOOK OF MORMON” (Nov. 20 – Dec. 2, Oriental Theatre, 24 W. Randolph): The nine-time Tony Award-winning musical returns to Chicago for the kick-off of the holiday season.
“THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG” (Dec. 4 – Dec. 16, Oriental Theatre, 24 W. Randolph): Described as “a gut-busting hit” and “the funniest play Broadway has ever seen” the murder mystery comedy (think “The Mousetrap”) took New York by storm when it arrived in 2017 from London’s West End.
“FIDDLER ON THE ROOF” (Dec. 18, 2018 – Jan. 6, 2019,Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph): A lavish new production of the beloved Jerry Bock – Sheldon Harnick musical is directed by Bartlett Sher, with choreography by Hofesh Schechter.
“DEAR EVAN HANSEN” (Feb. 12 – March 10, 2019, Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph): The six-time Tony Award winning and Grammy Award-winning musical arrives in Chicago via the first national touring production. The critically acclaimed show spins a teenage boy’s emotionally charged coming-of-age tale, dealing with everything from social anxiety disorder to suicide to cyber bullying and the true meaning of friendship, love and family and so much more.