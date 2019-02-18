Henry “Hank” Kupjack dies at 67; renowned for museum-worthy miniatures

Hank Kupjack made magic in miniature, creating Lilliputian rooms that were richly detailed, perfectly scaled, historically accurate — and enchanting.

He died of a suspected heart attack Monday at his home near Armitage and Racine avenues, said his brother Jay. He was 67.

He learned his craft from his late father, Eugene, a principal artist on many of the Thorne Miniature Rooms at the Art Institute, one of the museum’s perennial top attractions. In 1990, some of Eugene Kupjack’s privately-sold dioramas were priced as high as $250,000.

With their jewelers’ loupes and expertise at woodwork, painting, carving and working with fabric, Eugene and his sons earned international acclaim. Their work is in many museums and in the private collections of millionaires and billionaires.

“They were these amazing artists who created these extraordinary rooms,” said their friend, Carol Marin, NBC5 political editor and correspondent with WTTW’s “Chicago Tonight.”

For one $100,000 commission, they duplicated the set where the Drew Carey show was filmed. For a retiring Tribune executive, they crafted a diorama of the offices of the larger-than-life Tribune publisher Col. Robert R. McCormick.

The Kupjacks’ art ranged from the interior of a pirate ship to Czarina Alexandra’s sitting room; to a roadside diner; a 19th century Gloucester fishing cottage; an English pub; a Western saloon; a Pullman train car; a Japanese farm kitchen; and an Art Deco lounge. Hank, who after his father’s 1991 death became the main miniaturist, had a particular affinity for the ancient Greeks. He created a pint-sized version of Alexander the Great’s desert “siege tent,” said his brother, who photographed their works.

Their shadow boxes usually measure no more than 18 inches wide, 17 inches deep and 22 inches high. They entice viewers to come close to examine a fairy-scale world of tiny furniture, rugs, French gilt tea sets, paintings, champagne glasses, crystal chandeliers, candlesticks, books, top hats, feathered quill pens, sewing baskets, walking sticks and working clocks. The Kupjacks used a penny to craft the base of a tiny copper tea set.

Each year, the Thorne Miniature Rooms are “one of the top three” exhibits at the Art Institute, said their curator, Lindsay Mican Morgan. The Kupjack brothers have been “unbelievably generous” with advice and expertise when repairs are needed, she said.

But miniatures weren’t always appreciated by the high-brow set, Hank Kupjack told Sun-Times columnist Neil Steinberg in 2011. “…They’re not Impressionist paintings, and the Institute for a long time didn’t like that,” he said. “They always rubbed them the wrong way — they only acquired them because Thorne gave them to the Institute, [which] only took them because [Mrs. Thorne] was a founding member of the Art Institute and the only donor during the Depression. Once they were installed they couldn’t do anything about it.”

Hank Kupjack grew up in Park Ridge, where he enjoyed movies and meals at the Pickwick theater and restaurant.

He attended Roosevelt grade school and Lincoln Middle School. While at Maine South High School, his brother said Hank and a friend obtained an old hearse and built a coffin that doubled as a beer cooler, hoping to display them in a homecoming parade. For a senior dress-up day, Jay said his brother crafted a medieval pope costume. “He set up a table and was [dispensing] indulgences,” he said.

When other kids were laboring to make primitive fake IDs, his brother said young Hank used his artistic skill to create a realistic driver’s license and passport from a phony country he dubbed “The Grand Duchy of New Brunswick.”

Jay said their mother, Ruth, a substitute teacher, once gave a “career talk” to another Park Ridge student: Hillary Rodham (later Clinton). Afterward, Jay said, she commented that “Hillary was painfully intelligent, and why couldn’t we be more like her?”

Hank studied architecture at UIC. After helping to redesign the ice rink at Marina City, and a brief stint as co-owner of a recording studio, his brother said he began working with their father around 1974.

Kupjack works were collected by Forbes publisher Malcolm Forbes, philanthropist Richard Driehaus and other wealthy patrons, including members of the Searle pharmaceutical empire and relatives of Marshall Field.

A punk rock fan, Mr. Kupjack visited New York in the 1980s to go to shows at the famed club CBGB, his brother said. With his long hair, some people mistook him for English belter Joe Cocker.

In addition to the Art Institute, Jay Kupjack said their works have been displayed in the Baltimore Museum of Art, the du Pont Winterthur Museum in Delaware, the Illinois State Museum, the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center, the Knoxville Museum of Art, Palm Springs Art Museum and the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

His brother said Mr. Kupjack is also survived by cousins. Arrangements are pending.