‘Fonz’ has a new kids book, Alice Johnson has publishing deal and more book news

Henry Winkler, seen accepting an Emmy last year for his role on HBO's "Barry," mines his childhood battles with dyslexia for a best-selling series of children's books. | Getty Images

Henry Winkler, the actor best known as “The Fonz” on the 1970s sitcom “Happy Days,” is also a prolific author of children’s books.

The latest — “Here’s Hank: Everybody is Somebody” — is about a kid named Hank who goes the same New York school Winkler attended and is based on his experiences growing up and struggling with what he learned as an adult was dyslexia.

Winkler had trouble reading, and school was hard. It wasn’t until his stepson was diagnosed with dyslexia that his own challenges had a name.

To help children like him, he got together with comedy writer Lin Oliver and wrote the first book in what’s become a best-selling series.

“Even at 73, I can tap into the pain of the 8-, 9-, 10-year-old in me that never achieved,” Winkler says. “I was told that I would never achieve. I failed at everything — except for going home.”

The books are designed with easy-to-read font and simple stories.

Book deal for woman Trump freed after Kardashian lobbying

A woman whose life-without-parole prison sentence for drug offenses was commuted thanks in part to the efforts of Kim Kardashian West has a book deal, along with movie and TV rights.

Harper plans to publish Alice Marie Johnson’s “After Life: My Journey From Incarceration to Freedom” on May 21.

Johnson, 63, served more than two decades of what was supposed to be a life term for non-violent offenses before President Donald Trump commuted her sentence last year after being lobbied in the Oval Office by the reality TV star. Trump signed legislation in December that gives judges more discretion when sentencing some drug offenders, and Johnson was among those invited to sit with first lady Melania Trump at the president’s State of the Union address.

Katie Couric memoir to include ‘proto-#MeToo’ moments

Katie Couric is writing a memoir titled “Unexpected” that publisher Little, Brown and Company says will be out in the spring of 2021.

Couris, 62, says she’ll touch on subjects including her “proto-#MeToo” brushes with workplace sexism — including a time an executive said something about her breast size in front of top brass during an editorial meeting.

New kids book coming from ‘Rosie Revere’ creators

The million-selling “Questioneers” team of author Andrea Beaty and illustrator David Roberts has an Election Day special planned.

Abrams Children’s Books says “Sofia Valdez, Future Prez” will come out Nov. 5. It’s a picture book telling the story of Sofia Valdez, a Mexican-American second-grader who sets out to convert a dangerous landfill into a park — if only City Hall will allow it.

Beaty and Roberts’ popular “Questioneers” series includes the picture books “Rosie Revere, Engineer” and “Ada Twist, Scientist.” The Questioneers chapter book “Ada Twist and the Perilous Pants” comes out in April.