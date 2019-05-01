Here’s every free movie playing in Chicago parks this summer

It’s almost summer in Chicago, which means free movies at our local parks at sunset.

The Chicago Park District released its lineup Wednesday, and it includes outdoor screenings of blockbusters like “Black Panther” and “Crazy Rich Asians” as well as multilingual films featured in the Latino Film Festival.

The series kicks off June 10. Here are all the movies screening this summer:

JUNE

June 7 – “Some Like It Hot” – Berger Park Cultural Center

June 10 – “The 39 Steps” – Belmont Harbor

June 11 – “Goosebumps 2” – Donovan Playground Park

June 11 – “Crazy Rich Asians” – Ward (A. Montgomery) Park

June 12 – “Moana” – Brands Park

June 12 – “Black Panther” – Union Park

June 13 – “Adventures in Babysitting” – Bartelme (Mary) Park

June 13 – “Stardust” – Wicker Park

June 14 – “Great Outdoors” – Eugene Field Park

June 14 – “Creed II” – Lindblom Park

June 14 – “Ghostbusters” (1984) – Pottawattomie Park

June 14 – “Night School” – Shedd Park

June 15 – “Freedom Song” – DuSable Museum of African American History

June 15 – “The Sandlot 2” – Oz Park

June 15 – “Night School” – Tuley Park

June 15 – “Aquaman” – Winnemac Park

June 17 – “Chicago” – Grant Park: Logan Monument

June 18 – “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – Kedvale Park

June 18 – “The Rugrats Movie (1998) – Roberts Square Playlot Park

June 19 – “To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar” – Chicago History Museum

June 19 – “Alice in Wonderland” – Green Briar Park

June 19 – “Back to the Future Part II” – Museum of Science and Industry

June 20 – “Smallfoot” – Archer Park

June 20 – “Aquaman” – Edgebrook Park

June 20 – “Ralph Breaks the Internet” – Maggie Daley Park

June 20 – “Avengers: Infinity War” – McKiernan Playground Park

June 20 – “The LEGO Movie 2” – Wilson (John P.) Park

June 21 – “Ralph Breaks the Internet” – Gladstone Park

June 21 – “The Sandlot” – Independence Park

June 21 – “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – Mandrake Park

June 21 – French Cancan – Osterman Beach

June 22 – “Guardians of the Galaxy” – Pulaski Park

June 22 – “Ralph Breaks the Internet” – Sauganash Park

June 22 – “Black Panther” – West Chatham Park

June 23 – “Mary Poppins Returns” – Brooks Park

June 23 – “Guardians of the Galaxy” – Jonquil Playlot Park

June 24 – “The LEGO Movie 2” – Cotton Tail Park

June 24 – “Cabaret” – Harold Washington Playlot Park

June 25 – “Wayne’s World” – Bartelme (Mary) Park

June 25 – “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” – Hamilton Park

June 25 – “Black Panther” – Ward (A. Montgomery) Park

June 26 – “The Incredibles 2” – Blackhawk Park

June 26 – “Wonder” – Horner Park

June 26 – “The House with a Clock in its Walls” – La Villita Park

June 26 – “Galaxy Quest” – Lincoln Park Cultural Center

June 27 – “Black Panther” – Austin Town Hall

June 27 – “Mary Poppins Returns” – Gross Park

June 27 – “Ralph Breaks the Internet” – Vittum Park

June 27 – “Romeo + Juliet” – Wicker Park

June 28 – “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – Carver Park

June 28 – “That Thing You Do!” – Osterman Beach

June 28 – “Bumble Bee” – Owens Park

June 28 – “Dirty Dancing” – Portage Park

June 28 – “Ralph Breaks the Internet” – Wentworth Park

June 29 – “Breathless / A Bout De Souffle” – Belmont Harbor

June 29 – “Smallfoot” – Grand Crossing Park

June 29 – “Aquamanv – Rowan Park

June 30 – “The Incredibles 2” – Chicago Women’s Park and Gardens

June 30 – “The LEGO Movie 2” – Holstein Park

JULY

July 1 – “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – Calumet Park

July 1 – “Grease” – Oakwood Beach

July 2 – “Leap!” – Harold Washington Playlot Park

July 2 – “Bumble Bee” – Kells Playground Park

July 2 – “Jaws” – Ridge Park

July 5 – “Aquaman” – Augusta Park

July 5 – “Yankee Doodle Dandy” – Indian Boundary Park and Cultural Center

July 5 – “Ralph Breaks the Internet” – Kelly Park

July 6 – “Coco” – O’Hallaren Park

July 6 – “Cleo from 5 to 7” / “Cleo de 5 a 7” – Walsh Playground Park

July 8 – “The Wizard of Oz” – Calumet Park

July 8 – “Bee Movie” – Chippewa Park

July 8 – “Peter Rabbit” – Daniel Webster Park

July 9 – “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – Kells Playground Park

July 9 – “La Bolduc” – Trebes Park

July 9 – “Mary Poppins Returns” – Ward (A. Montgomery) Park

July 10 – “Bumble Bee” – Kelvyn Park

July 10 – “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – La Follette Park

July 10 – “The Gazelle’s Dance” / “El Baile de la Gacela” – Loyola Park

July 11 – “Black Panther” – Dunbar Park

July 11 – “Mary Poppins Returns” – Normandy Playground Park

July 11 – “Les Miserables” (1998) – Wicker Park

July 12 – “Mary Poppins Returns” – Adams Playground Park

July 12 – “The Sandlot” – Gill Park

July 12 – “Night School” – Meyering Playground Park

July 12 – “Creed II” – Moore Park

July 13 – “Napoleon Dynamite” – Buttercup Playlot Park

July 13 – “Dunkirk” – Chicago Women’s Park and Gardens

July 13 – “Ghostbusters” (1984) – Oz Park

July 13 – “Big Hero 6” – Skinner Park

July 14 – “Spider-Man: Homecoming” – Jonquil Playlot Park

July 15 – “Ralph Breaks the Internet” – Chippewa Park

July 15 – “Isle of Dogs” – Harold Washington Playlot Park

July 15 – “Singin’ in the Rain” – Osterman Beach

July 16 – “Cars” (2006) – Beverly Park

July 16 – “The 400 Blows” – Ward (A. Montgomery) Park

July 16 – “Mary Poppins Returns” – West Lawn Park

July 17 – “Creed II” – Brainerd Park

July 17 – “Not Quite Adults” / “Tampoco Tan Grandes” – Harrison Park

July 17 – “Goonies” – Kilbourn Park

July 18 – “Space Jam” – Bartelme (Mary) Park

July 18 – “The Incredibles 2” – Commercial Club Playground

July 18 – “Black Panther” – Hoard Playground Park

July 19 – “Little Shop of Horrors” (1986) – Douglas Park Cultural and Community Center

July 19 – “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – Independence Park

July 19 – “Ant-Man and the Wasp” – Paschen Park

July 19 – “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – Piotrowski Park

July 20 – “Black Panther” – Bradley Park

July 20 – “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – DuSable Museum of African American History

July 20 – “E. T. the Extra-Terrestrial” – Horner Park

July 21 – “The Grinch” – Jonquil Playlot Park

July 22 – “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – Haas Park

July 22 – “Dreamgirls” – Harold Washington Playlot Park

July 23 – “The Sting” – Churchill Field Playlot Park

July 23 – “Black Panther” – Kosciuszko Park

July 23 – “Smallfoot” – Mann Park

July 24 – “El Reality” – Kilbourn Park

July 24 – “Smallfoot” – La Villita Park

July 24 – “Aquaman” – White (Willye B.) Park

July 25 – “Aquaman” – Columbus Park

July 25 – “Hotel Transylvania 3” – Marquette Park

July 25 – “The Rainmaker” – Wicker Park

July 26 – “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – Clarendon Park Community Center

July 26 – “Black Panther” – Oakdale Park

July 26 – “Mary Poppins Returns” – Portage Park

July 26 – “Mary Poppins Returns” – Rutherford Sayre Park

July 27 – “Come Drink With Me” – Buttercup Playlot Park

July 27 – “Creed II” – Ellis (Samuel) Park

July 27 – “Coco” – Mamie Till-Mobley Park

July 27 – “Captain Marvel” – Park No. 564 – Big Marsh

July 29 – “Muppets Take Manhattan” – Oakwood Beach

July 30 – “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – Fuller Park

July 30 – “Mary Poppins Returns” – Gage Park

July 30 – “The Incredibles 2” – Humboldt Park

July 31 – “My Favorite Wife” – Chicago History Museum

July 31 – “Tesoros” – Piotrowski Park

July 31 – “The Incredibles 2” – Union Park

AUGUST

August 1 – “Bumble Bee” – Archer Park

August 1 – “Jane Eyre” (2011) – Chicago Women’s Park and Gardens

August 1 – “Black Panther” – Harrison Park

August 1 – “The Incredibles 2” – Scottsdale Playground Park

August 2 – “Crazy Rich Asians” – Clark (Richard) Playlot Park

August 2 – “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – Cornell Square Park

August 2 – “Ralph Breaks the Internet” – Maplewood Playlot Park

August 3 – “Ralph Breaks the Internet” – Ogden Park

August 3 – “Monsters University” – Rowan Park

August 3 – “The LEGO Movie 2” – Sauganash Park

August 5 – “Hairspray” – Calumet Park

August 5 – “Trolls” – Julia de Burgos Park

August 5 – “A Wrinkle in Time” – South Shore Cultural Center

August 6 – “Coco” – Lawler Park

August 6 – “Coco” – McGuane Park

August 6 – “Green Book” – Ward (A. Montgomery) Park

August 6 – “Coco” – West Lawn Park

August 7 – “Smallfoot” – Heritage Green

August 7 – “What I Feel for You” / “Lo Que Siento Por Ti” – Kelvyn Park

August 7 – “Ralph Breaks the Internet” – Senn Playlot Park

August 8 – “Creed” (2015) – Bartelme (Mary) Park

August 8 – “A Wrinkle in Time” – Burnside Park

August 8 – “Avengers: Infinity War” – Washtenaw Park

August 9 – “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – Bessemer Park

August 9 – “Trolls” – Chopin Park

August 9 – “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” – Palmer Park

August 9 – “Ralph Breaks the Internet” – Veteran’s Memorial Park

August 9 – “The Incredibles 2” – Vittum Park

August 10 – “Smallfoot” – Humboldt Park

August 10 – “Wonder Woman” – Museum of Science and Industry

August 10 – “Aquaman” – Pendleton (Hadiya) Park

August 11 – “Ralph Breaks the Internet” – Jonquil Playlot Park

August 11 – “Mary Poppins Returns” – Unity Playlot Park

August 12 – “Meet Me In St. Louis” – Belmont Harbor

August 12 – “Hotel Transylvania 3” – River Park

August 12 – “Moana” – South Shore Cultural Center

August 13 – “Footloose” (1984) – Welles Park

August 14 – “Smallfoot” – Hamlin Park

August 14 – “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Versev – Hayes Park

August 14 – “Turbo” – La Villita Park

August 14 – “Moana” – Sheridan Park

August 15 – “Teen Titans Go! To The Movies” – Davis Square Park

August 15 – “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs” – Maggie Daley Park

August 15 – “Black Panther” – West Pullman Park

August 16 – “Rampage” – Ada Park

August 16 – “Aquaman” – Hermosa Park

August 16 – “Bohemian Rhapsody” – Independence Park

August 16 – “A Dog’s Way Home” – Portage Park

August 16 – “Avengers: Infinity War” – Tilton Park

August 17 – “Trinity Goodheart” – DuSable Museum of African American History

August 17 – “Avengers: Infinity War” – Eckhart Park

August 17 – “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – Winnemac Park

August 18 – “Creed II” – Wallace Playground Park

August 19 – “Grease” – Grant Park: Logan Monument

August 19 – “Moulin Rouge” – Osterman Beach

August 19 – “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – South Shore Cultural Center

August 20 – “The Incredibles 2” – Bosley Playground Park

August 20 – “Sherlock Gnomes” – Jensen Park

August 20 – “The Incredibles 2” – Ward (A. Montgomery) Park

August 21 – “Singin’ in the Rain” – Chicago History Museum

August 21 – “Wonder” – Gill Park

August 22 – “Green Book” – Bartelme (Mary) Park

August 22 – “Ralph Breaks the Internet” – Churchill Field Playlot Park

August 22 – “The Princess and the Frog” – Garfield Park

August 23 – “Creed II” – Fosco Park

August 23 – “The Incredibles 2” – Indian Road Park

August 23 – “The Star” – Shedd Park

August 24 – “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – Buttercup Playlot Park

August 24 – “First Man” – Chicago Women’s Park and Gardens

August 24 – “Aquaman” – Euclid Park

August 24 – “The Wizard of Oz” – Oz Park

August 26 – “The Wiz” – South Shore Cultural Center

SEPTEMBER

September 7 – “After School Cartoons” – Buttercup Playlot Park

September 9 – “Robin Hood” – South Shore Cultural Center