He’s the one: US women’s goalie wants Justin Bieber to take shot

The U.S. women's Olympic hockey team is recognized during halftime between the United States of America and France during the SheBelieves Cup at Red Bull Arena on March 4, 2018 in Harrison, New Jersey. | Elsa/Getty Images

NEW YORK — Olympic goalie Maddie Rooney is challenging Justin Bieber to take his best shot.

Rooney and the U.S. women’s gold-medal hockey team appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday night. She says she’s still waiting for a tweet from Bieber.

Rooney says she’d like a chance to stop a shot from the hockey-playing Canadian pop star. She revealed a “Team Bieber” shirt under her USA jersey.

Rooney’s stop of a shootout goal against Canada clinched gold for the Americans.

Jocelyn Lamoureux-Davidson’s triple-fake past the Canadian goalie in the shootout is nicknamed “Oops, I Did it Again.” Fallon asked, “Heard from Britney Spears?” In fact, Rooney says she did get a tweet and thought that was “pretty cool.”

During their celebration tour, the players also sat courtside and took photos with Serena and Venus Williams during a tennis match at Madison Square Garden. The team is to attend two NHL games in the New York area Tuesday night.

Associated Press