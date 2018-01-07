Highland Park’s Rachel Brosnahan wins Golden Globe for ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

Rachel Brosnahan arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Highland Park actress Rachel Brosnahan won a Golden Globe award on Sunday for playing a 1950s housewife dabbling in stand-up comedy on Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Clearly starstruck by her moment on the Beverly Hilton stage, Brosnahan interrupted her thank you’s to blurt, “Hi, Oprah! Wow!”

After her first Globe nomination, she was named best actress in a television comedy or musical series for “Mrs. Maisel,” which premiered in late November on the streaming service.

BILL ZWECKER: How her Highland Park years inspired Rachel Brosnahan on ‘Mrs. Maisel’

“This is a story about a bold and brilliant and complicated woman, and I am endlessly proud to be a part of it,” Brosnahan said in her speech, “but there are so many women’s stories out there that still need and deserve to be told.”

Earlier, Brosnahan spent three seasons as former call girl Rachel Posner on Netflix’s “House of Cards.” In Chicago, she made her professional stage debut in Steppenwolf’s 2009 production of “Up.”

“That was the first moment when I decided I have to do this forever,” she told the Sun-Times in 2015.