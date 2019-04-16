‘Today’ show co-anchor Hoda Kotb has adopted a second baby girl

Hoda Kotb attends the 16th annual Woman's Day Red Dress Awards, in support of women's heart health, at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York. The “Today” show co-anchor's family has grown. In a telephone call on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 the 54-year-old told her colleagues that she has adopted a second child. Hope Catherine joins 2-year-old sister Haley Joy. | AP photo

Hoda Kotb has added to her brood.

The “Today” anchor has adopted another girl, she revealed on NBC’s morning show Tuesday via the phone. Her new daughter’s name is Hope Catherine.

Kotb’s “Today” partner, Savannah Guthrie, helped her make the announcement teasing her colleagues about an “exclusive.”

“I think you’re gonna want to hear this,” she added, queuing up Kotb, 54.

Kotb was on cloud nine while making the announcement.

“I can’t imagine any of this is happening,” she said.

The “Today with Hoda & Jenna” host shared how much love she felt when she and partner Joel Schiffman saw the new addition.

“Joel and I were standing there when they hand you the baby… at that moment I was like, ‘My God, my heart just grew…” she recalled.

Kotb says her 2-year-old daughter, Haley Joy, is already embracing her role of big sister, and has even tried to feed the baby her raspberries.

“(Haley) was literally marching around saying, ‘I’m a big sister,'” Kotb recalled.

She shared she’d been prepping her daughter by telling her “Baby Hope’s coming.”

In 2017, an emotional Kotb revealed she had adopted for the first time on “Today.”

“I do have something to tell you,” Kotb said at the time, “but how about this? Instead of telling you, I’m going to show you something.”

A picture of Kotb beaming while holding a newborn then appeared on screen to applause.

“That little girl, Haley Joy – I’m crying, I’m crying,” Kotb shared, “is my daughter. I adopted her.”

“She is the love of my life,” Kotb gushed.

