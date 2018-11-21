Holiday markets, craft fairs offer unique shopping options

The Made in Chicago Market — holiday edition — returns to Plumber's Hall, 1340 W. Washington, on Nov. 24. | Victor Hilitski/For the Sun-Times

CRAFT FAIRS/MARKETS

Holiday Market at Randolph Street Market: An indoor market featuring 125 vendors with an array of new and vintage items. Nov. 17-18 and Dec. 15-16 at 1341 W. Randolph, $10.

Lincoln Park Zoo Holiday Market: Features local artisans and crafters throughout the zoo grounds. Nov. 27 at Lincoln Park Zoo, 2001 N. Clark, $10.

Lambs Farm Holiday Lights Gift & Craft Fair: Hundreds of vendors selling a wide array of items for holiday shoppers. The event benefits Libertyville’s Lambs Farm, an organization that serves people with developmental disabilities. Nov. 29-Dec. 2 at Arlington International Race Course, 2200 W. Euclid, Arlington Heights, $8 (parking $7.

Renegade Holiday Craft Fair: One of the best holiday markets where you can find affordable, handmade items for everyone on your Xmas list (including yourself). Dec. 1-2 at Bridgeport Arts Center, 1200 W. 35th, Free.

Holiday Market at Chicago Botanic Garden: Vendors offer locally made jams, soaps, spice blends and more. Dec. 1-2 at Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake Cook, Glencoe, $8-$13, children under 2 free (parking $25).

Christmas Bazaar: Craft and bake sale plus music, dance and children’s activities. Breakfast is also offered ($5, $15). Dec. 2 at Irish American Heritage Center, 4626 N. Knox, Free for sale and activities.

One of a Kind Holiday Gift Show: The popular market is the place to find unique gifts with more than 600 artists selling jewelry, household items, food, clothes, art and other items. Dec. 6-9 at Merchandise Mart, 222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza, $12.

Krampus Fest: An artisan market featuring local artists, crafters and bakers plus German food and beer. Dec. 8 at Martyrs’, 3855 N. Lincoln. Free

The Hideout’s Last Chance Holiday Sale: Features handmade items by local handcrafters including edibles, hand-knit items, books, artwork, jewelry, home goods and wearables. Dec. 18 at The Hideout, 1354 W. Wabansia. Free

Make big plans! Check out our big Holiday Entertainment Guide.