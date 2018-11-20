Holiday music in Chicago: John Legend, Pentatonix, Camila Cabello and more

John Legend performs onstage at Q85: A Musical Celebration for Quincy Jones at the Microsoft Theatre on September 25, 2018 in Los Angeles. | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

93XRT Holiday Concert for Kids with Freddy Jones Band: Concertgoers are urged to bring a new or like new toy or book for the children in Chicagoland hospitals during the holiday season. Sean Kelly of The Samples opens. Nov. 21 at Park West, 322 W. Armitage, $35.

Vienna Boys Choir — Christmas in Vienna: The choir performs popular folk songs, classical masterpieces and holiday favorites. Nov. 24 at Chicago Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan, $25-$85.

“Star Wars – The Empire Strikes Back” in Concert: A screening of the movie as the Chicago Symphony Orchestra performs John Williams’ score. Nov. 23-25 at Chicago Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan, $71-$222.

93XRT Holiday Concert for Kids with Crash Test Dummies: Concertgoers are urged to bring a new or like new toy or book for the children in Chicagoland hospitals during the holiday season. Nov. 24 at Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln, $48.

ChillFest: During small business Saturday, music performances by Hugh Lee and the Pariahs, The Fox & the Hounds, Jonathan Fin, Elle Casazza, Matt Griffo and many more. Nov. 24 in stores throughout Wicker Park/Bucktown. Free

“Amahl and the Night Visitors”: Gian Carlo Menotti’s opera about a young shepherd boy whose life is forever changed when he follows a very special star. Performed by Chamber Opera Chicago with dancers from Ensemble Espanol and Ruth Page Center. Nov. 24-25 at Athenaeum Theatre, 2936 N. Southport, $10-$20

The Oak Ridge Boys – Shine the Light on Christmas: A mix of traditional and contemporary songs for the holidays plus personal thoughts from each band member about Christmas. Nov. 25 at Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago, $43-$73.

The Christmas Oratorio: Music of the Baroque performs Bach’s musical interpretations of the Christmas story. Nov. 26 at Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph, $10-$64.

Joel Paterson’s Hi-Fi Christmas: The Chicago guitar ace celebrates the release of “Hi-Fi Christmas Guitar” with Beau Sample, Chris Foreman and Oscar Wilson. Nov. 28 at Space, 1245 Chicago, Evanston, $15-$25.

Kenny G — The Miracles Holiday: The contemporary jazz saxophonist performs holiday tunes and songs from his catalog. Nov. 29 at Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago, Joliet, $44-$69.

WKQX’s The Nights We Stole Christmas: With Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Houndmouth, Alice Merton (Nov. 29), The Smashing Pumpkins, Grandson, Albert Hammond Jr. (Nov. 30), Walk the Moon, Chvrches, Flora Cash (Dec. 1), Death Cab for Cutie, Elle King, Lovely the Band (Dec. 2) at The Aragon, 1106 W. Lawrence, ticket prices vary.

Jan Lynch’s “A Swingin’ Little Christmas”: The singer/actress/comedian rings in the holidays with songs from her new Christmas album. Nov. 30 at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph. Sold out.

Jingle Bell Rock with Rosie and the Rivets: A family-friendly holiday music show. Nov. 30, Dec. 14, 21 at Hard Rock Cafe, 63 W. Ontario, Free.

Chris and Heather’s Country Calendar Show: Chris Ligon and Heather McAdams celebrate Heather’s new 2019 calendar (featuring her great drawings of singers and musicians) with a live show featuring a variety of music acts including The Flat Five, Jodee Lewis, Phil Angotti, Dennis J. Leise and Tiny Horse, Robbie Fulks and more. Dec. 1 at FitzGerald’s, 6615 W. Roosevelt, Berwyn, $20.

Chicago Gay Men’s Chorus — Holiday Hullaballoo: The annual holiday concerts featuring seasonal favorites. Nov. 30 at Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph, $25-$40. Dec. 1 at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie, Skokie, $25-$40. Dec. 2 at Beverly Arts Center, 2407 W. 111th, $25-$40.

Irish Christmas in America: Fiddler Oisin Mac Diarmada’s holiday show features Irish song, music and dance with singers Niamh Farrell and Seamus Begley. Dec. 1 at Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln, $28.

Canadian Brass: Holiday tunes and more from this group and their gold-plated instruments. Dec. 1 at McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell, Glen Ellyn, $30-$49.

Holiday Swing!: The JAM Orchestra, a 30-piece orchestra, performs holiday favorites. Dec. 1 at Skokie Theatre, 7924 Lincoln, Skokie, $25.

Jennifer Knapp & Margaret Becker’s “Hymns of Christmas”: The singer-songwriters and longtime friends perform songs from their new album, which features their take on familiar carols. Dec. 2 at City Winery 1200 W. Randolph, $18.

The Colors of Christmas: Holiday classics and greatest hits with Peabo Bryson, Taylor Dayne, Jon Secada and Deniece Williams. Dec. 2 at Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee, Waukegan, $48-$68

Chicago Grandstand Big Band Christmas Show: Annual family holiday show with Singing Saucy Santa. Dec. 2 at FitzGerald’s, 6615 W. Roosevelt, Berwyn, $10.

Highland Park Strings: Holiday music and more with guest soloists David Cunliffe and Desiree Ruhstrat. Dec. 2 at Highland Park High School, 433 Vine, Highland Park, Free

Evanston Symphony Holiday Concert: Performing with area instrumentalists, singers and dancers. Dec. 2 at Evanston Township High School, 1600 Dodge, Evanston, $10, $25.

Oak Park Concert Chorale: A festive Christmas concert. Nov. 18 at St. John Lutheran Church, 305 Circle, Forest Park; Dec. 2 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1025 W. Lake, Melrose Park, $12-$20.

A Chanticleer Christmas: The male chorus presents its annual concert of holiday classics from medieval to modern. Dec. 4-5 at Fourth Presbyterian Church, 126 E. Chestnut, $39-$61.

Somethin’ About Christmas with Kris Allen and Sawyer: The Season 8 “American Idol” winner welcomes the holidays with special guest Sawyer. Dec. 4 at City Winery 1200 W. Randolph, $25-$35.

The Lakeside Singers: A mash up of traditional choral and contemporary holiday songs. Dec. 4 at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell, Arlington Heights, $25, $35.

93XRT Holiday Concert for Kids with The Head and the Heart: Concertgoers are urged to bring a new or like new toy or book for the children in Chicagoland hospitals during the holiday season. Mt. Joy opens the show. Dec. 6 at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State, $39.50-$75.

The Empty Pockets Holiday Concert: Holiday songs and originals flavored with the band’s folk-soul sounds. Dec. 6 at City Winery 1200 W. Randolph, $28-$42.

Ron and Naomi’s Christmas Special: One part Andy Williams, one part Garrison Keillor, one part Pee Wee’s Playhouse, this is a holiday party you won’t want to miss. Dec. 6 at FitzGerald’s, 6615 W. Roosevelt, Berwyn, $15.

A Doo Wop Christmas Show: Stars from “Jersey Boys” and “Motown: The Musical” perform doo-wop hits and holiday tunes. Dec. 7 at McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell, Glen Ellyn, $50-$60,

“Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” in Concert: A screening of the movie as members of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra performs John Williams’ score. Dec. 7-9 at Chicago Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan, $55-$145.

Chicago a cappella Holiday Concerts: Beloved carols plus others from around the world. Dec. 7 at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 460 Lake, Oak Park; Dec. 8 at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago, Evanston; Dec. 9 at St. Clement Church, 642 W. Deming Place; Dec. 14 at Fourth Presbyterian Church, 126 E. Chestnut; Dec. 15 at Wentz Concert Hall, North Central College, 171 E. Chicago, Naperville; Dec. 16 at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago, Evanston, $20-$43.

93XRT Holiday Concert for Kids with Richard Thompson Electric Trio: Concertgoers are urged to bring a new or like new toy or book for the children in Chicagoland hospitals during the holiday season. Dec. 7-8 at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport, $35-$150.

Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Show: The 21th edition of this holiday show promises fresh renditions of holiday classics as well as a Hanukkah medley and hits from his songbook. Dec. 7 at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State, $29-$115.

Brendan Bayliss & Jake Cinninger Holiday Show: The Umphrey’s McGee guitarists with a mix holiday tunes and McGee originals. Dec. 7 at Park West, 322 W. Armitage, $37.50.

Ingrid Michaelson’s “Songs for the Season”: The singer performs tunes from her new holiday disc. Dec. 7 at Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield, $44.50, $54.50.

B96 Jingle Bash: With performances by Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Cardi B, Mike Posner, Why Don’t We, Lauv. Dec. 8 at Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Rd., Rosemont, $70-$125.

The Piano Guys — Christmas Together: The duo that created an Internet phenomenon with their original blend of classical and pop turns their attention to holiday songs. Dec. 8 at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State, $53-$193.

Harry Shearer & Judith Owen’s Christmas Without Tears: A reverent and irreverent antidote to the most stressful of seasons. Dec. 8-9 at Space, 1245 Chicago, Evanston, $20-$75.

West Towns Chorus Christmas Show: The award-winning barbershop chorus has a long history of entertaining audiences with its harmonies. Dec. 8-9 at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main, St. Charles, $20-$26.

Chicago Philharmonic Chamber Players with “A Christmas Carol”: Charles Dickens classic is brought to life via narrator Frank Babbitt and the Chamber Players plus mezzo-soprano Maureen Davies. Dec. 9 at City Winery 1200 W. Randolph, $25.

Jazz Community Big Band Holiday Show: Annual holiday show with vocalist Ava Logan and an opening set by Jones College Prep Jazz Combos. Dec. 9 at FitzGerald’s, 6615 W. Roosevelt, Berwyn, $10.

The Weepies Holiday Acoustic Tour: Singer-songwriters Deb Talan and Steven Tannen celebrate a song-filled holiday. Matt the Electrician opens the show. Dec. 9 at Park West, 322 W. Armitage, $32, $35.

Paddy Homan & the Noble Call: A trip back to a traditional Irish Christmas via songs, stories and dance. Dec. 9 at Irish American Heritage Center, 4626 N, Knox, $20, $22.

Tony Orlando & Dawn’s “A Christmas Reunion”: The iconic group reunites to celebrate the holidays. Dec. 11 at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main, St. Charles, $59-$125.

She’s Folks’ Holiday Hootenanny: Story, song and sass with a seasonal twist. Dec. 11 at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail, Arlington Heights, $10-$22.

Pentatonix – Christmas Is Here! Tour: The a cappella group celebrates the holidays and the release of a fourth album of modern and classic seasonal tunes. Dec. 11-12 at Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River, Rosemont, $35-$150.

103.5 Kiss FM’s Jingle Ball: With performances by Shawn Mendes, Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, Alessia Cara, Bebe Rexha, Bazzi, Sabrina Carpenter. Dec. 12 at Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Rd., Rosemont, $30-$125.

Chris White Trio’s – Vince Guaraldi Christmas: A performance of Guaraldi’s holiday music from “A Charlie Brown Christmas” plus holiday favorites. Dec. 12 at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail, Arlington Heights, $15, $18.

An O Sole Trio Christmas: Classic songs to put you in the holiday spirit. Dec. 12 at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W Campbell, Arlington Heights, $35, $40.

The Oh Hellos Christmas Extravaganza: Siblings Tyler and Maggie Heath’s holiday event features carols, bad jokes, sing-alongs and more. Dec. 12 at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport, $21-$45.

The King’s Singers: The vocal group performs medieval and Renaissance music, pop songs and holiday favorites. Dec. 13 at Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph, $35-$135.

“60 Songs in 60 Minutes”: An ensemble of musicians and artists uses anything they can find to write and perform 60 songs in 60 minutes. Dec. 13-15 at Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N. Ashland, $10-$15.

John Legend – A Legendary Christmas Tour: The multi-platinum singer-songwriter tours behind his first holiday album. Dec. 13 at Civic Opera House, 20 N. Wacker, $45-$250.

The Tenors – Home for the Holidays: Clifton Murray, Fraser Walters and Victor Micallef add holiday tunes to their repertoire of classical and pop music. Dec. 14 at at Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago, $43-$73.

The Newberry Consort – A Mexican Christmas: A performance of 17th century Mexican Christmas music. Dec. 14 at St. Clement Church, 642 W. Deming; Dec. 15 at Bond Chapel, University of Chicago, 1050 E. 59th; Dec. 16 at First United Methodist Church, 516 Church, Evanston, $40-$50.

Chicago Symphony Orchestra ’s Merry, Merry Chicago!: Family-friendly show with members of the CSO and guest vocalist Storm Large performing festive favorites. Dec. 14-23 at Chicago Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan, $38-$120.

20 Bands of Christmas: A three-day event featuring an array of bands and holiday music. Dec. 14-16 at The Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt, Berwyn, $20, $50 3-day pass.

Brave Combo Holiday Spectacular: The Texas quintet’s annual rollicking holiday party. Dec. 15 at FitzGerald’s, 6615 W. Roosevelt, Berwyn, $20.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas: This year marks the 34th anniversary of the Christmas tour which features classic Christmas hits as well as a selection of compositions from Mannheim Steamroller, along with dazzling multimedia effects. Dec. 15 at Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River, Rosemont, $39-$95.

Anthony Bruno Christmas Spectacular: Bruno and his orchestra perform classic holiday tunes. Dec. 15 at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail, Arlington Heights, $12-$30.

Michael McDonald – Season of Peace: The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter with holiday favorites plus classics from The Doobie Brothers and his solo career. Dec. 15 at Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee, Waukegan, $44.50-$102.50.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s Wild & Swingin’ Holiday Party: A jumpin’ and jivin’ party featuring the band’s originals and reworked holiday classics. Dec. 15 at at Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago, $28-$48.

Ides of March Christmas Show: Jim Peterik welcomes the holidays with his classic tunes and seasonal favorites. Dec. 15 at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main, St. Charles, $39-$59.

Handel’s “Messiah”: The oratorio performed by the Apollo Chorus of Chicago. Dec. 15-16 at Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph, $35-$70.

The Rock and Roll Playhouse Holiday Party with the Music of the Beatles for Kids: The family concert series that allows kids to “move, play and sing.” Dec. 16 at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport, $15.

The Lira Ensemble: Singers, dancers and chamber players present Polish and American carols and folk dances. Dec. 16 at Polish Museum of America, 984 N. Milwaukee, $45.

An Evening with Pigpen Theatre: The rootsy, soulful actor/musicians from New York-based Pigpen Theatre provide musical cheer for the holidays. Dec. 16-17 at Writers Theatre, 325 Tudor, Glencoe, $25-$40.

Pat McCurdy Holiday Show: The singer-songwriter celebrates the holidays. Dec. 17 at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont, $6.

Do-It-Yourself Messiah: Now in its 43th year, amateur volunteers are joined by a professional orchestra for a DIY version of the choral masterpiece. Dec. 17-18 at Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph, $15.

An Unforgettable Nat King Cole Christmas: Musical theatre actor Evan Tyrone Martin performs songs from Cole’s repertoire including holiday tunes. Dec. 18 at Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Dr., Lincolnshire, $55.

Rob Parton Big Band – A Swingin’ Christmas: Holiday show filled with seasonal tunes as well as the best of Count Basie, Duke Ellington and more. With vocalist Leslie Beukelman and the Riverside-Brookfield High School Jazz Band. Dec. 19 at FitzGerald’s, 6615 W. Roosevelt, $15.

Peace in Chicago – An Intergenerational Celebration: Fulcrum Point New Music Project presents a festive confluence of new art music, poetry and hip-hop. Dec. 19 at Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph, $15-$30.

Chicago Symphony Orchestra Brass: Performing traditional favorites and symphonic masterworks including a suite from “The Nutcracker.” Dec. 19 at Chicago Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan, $33-$130.

The 12 Dames of Christmas: Angela Ingersoll sings the iconic music of Judy Garland, Julie Andrews, Eartha Kitt, Brenda Lee and more. Dec. 19 at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell, Arlington Heights, $45, $50.

Kurt Elling with guest Marquis Hill: The jazz artists ring in the holidays. Dec. 19-20 at City Winery 1200 W. Randolph, $45-$58.

Brandenburg Concertos: Bach’s six masterpieces performed by the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center. Dec. 20 at Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph, $30-$70.

98 Degrees at Christmas: The quartet applies its R&B harmonies to holiday tunes and more. Dec. 20 at Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago, $44-$69.

Handel’s “Messiah”: The oratorio performed by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Chorus with a cast of soloists. Dec. 20-23 at Chicago Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan, $37-$254.

93XRT Holiday Concert for Kids with Michael McDermott’s Mischief and Mistletoe: The popular local singer rings in the holidays with tunes new and old. Concertgoers are urged to bring a new or like new toy or book for the children in Chicagoland hospitals during the holiday season. Dec. 21-23 at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph, $32-$42.

The Redmonds Christmas Show: The annual holiday show featuring music by The Redmonds, Cold Water Mystic, Romeo Brothers, 24/7 plus guest Jimy Sohns of Shadows of Night and more. Dec. 21 at FitzGerald’s, 6615 W. Roosevelt, Berwyn, $12 or $10 with a non-perishable food item.

Anderson Holiday Jamboree: An evening of music with Lauren Erik and Mark Anderson to benefit Guitars Over Guns. Dec. 21 at FitzGerald’s, 6615 W. Roosevelt, $15.

A Million Dollar Christmas: The music of Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash plus holiday tunes. Dec. 21 at McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell, Glen Ellyn, $45-$65.

ELLAbration: Dee Alexander and the Chicago Jazz Orchestra with a set of Ella Fitzgerald’s favorite holiday tunes plus a performance of Duke Ellington and Bill Strayhorn’s jazz interpretation of “The Nutcracker.” Dec. 21 at Studebaker Theater, 410 S. Michigan, $35-$45.

A Christmas Soul Party: Featuring Rahsaan Patterson, Dante Hall and Slique Jay Adams, Dec. 22 at Park West, 322 W. Armitage, $40-$80.

Shen Yun: Classical Chinese dance along with a live orchestra that combines Eastern and Western instruments. Dec. 26-30 at Civic Opera House, 20 N. Wacker, $80-$200.

Annual Mobetta Holiday Party/Jam: Maurice “Mobetta” Brown brings a blend of jazz, blues-rock and hip-hop to the holiday season. Dec. 22 at Martyrs’, 3855 N. Lincoln, $20, $25.

93XRT Holiday Concert for Kids with Shemekia Copeland: Concertgoers are urged to bring a new or like new toy or book for the children in Chicagoland hospitals during the holiday season. Dec. 26-27 at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph, $38-$52.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra – The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The best of TSO and more. Dec. 28 at Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Rd., Rosemont, $47-$80.

Johnny Cash/Neil Diamond Holiday Tribute Show: Nashville recording artist Doug Allen Nash pays tribute to two of music’s greatest. Dec. 28 at Park West, 322 W. Armitage, $25-$45.

Salute to Vienna Concert: Celebrate the holidays with a program featuring Strauss waltzes and melodies performed by the Strauss Symphony of America featuring the Chicago Philharmonic. Dec. 30 at Chicago Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan, $33-$131.