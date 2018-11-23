From Bing to the Burgermeister, when all your favorite holiday TV specials air

Whoville’s resident holiday hater swipes a tree on "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!," airing Nov. 23 and Dec. 21. | Warner Bros. Entertainment

Most of the classic holiday TV specials now are in reach all the time on the assorted viewing platforms. But some of us remember the days when the favorites would air just a single time each year, for everyone to watch at once and dissect the next day in the playground. Those are the people who also remember Dolly Madison snacks sponsoring “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” and Santa gliding through the snow on a Norelco razor.

It’s for those viewers that we’ve rounded up this year’s broadcast and cable TV airtimes for holiday specials and movies, both beloved classics and some new creations. Watch then, and you’ll be part of a community.

FRIDAY, NOV. 23

“Frosty the Snowman” (7 p.m., WBBM-Channel 2): A magician’s hat brings the button-nosed fella to life. Followed by the sequel “Frosty Returns” at 7:30.

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (7 p.m., WMAQ-Channel 5): Animated TV classic about a mean one trying to ruin Whoville’s holiday.

“Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” (7 p.m., WLS-Channel 7) The Meisterburger Burgermeister’s ban on toys converts a young do-gooder into Santa.

SATURDAY, NOV. 24

“Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire” (7 p.m., WBBM-Channel 2) Rudolph’s son might not get in shape soon enough to join Santa’s team. Followed by the sequel “Legend of the Lost Tribe” at 7:30.

SUNDAY, NOV. 25

“Holiday Inn” (9 p.m., TCM): Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire as former singing partners reunited at a lodge only open on holidays.

MONDAY, NOV. 26

“Miracle on 34th Street” (10 p.m., AMC): A lawyer defends a man (Edmund Gwenn) claiming to be the real Santa.

TUESDAY, NOV. 27

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” (7 p.m., WBBM-Channel 2): Rudy wants to fit in, and Hermey wants to be a dentist.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 28

“Christmas in Rockefeller Center” (7 p.m., WMAQ-Channel 5): Performances by Diana Ross, Tony Bennett, Diana Krall and Pentatonix set the stage for the lighting of New York’s tree.

“A Legendary Christmas With John and Chrissy” (9 p.m., WMAQ-Channel 5): Actor-singer-EGOT-winner John Legend and his wife, model and author Chrissy Teigen, celebrate the season with songs, laughs and celebrity guests.

THURSDAY, NOV. 29

“The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” (8 p.m., WLS-Channel 7): Jordan Fisher and Sarah Hyland host a star-studded special spotlighting Disney parks around the world.

FRIDAY, NOV. 30

“The Santa Clause” (5:40 p.m., Freeform) A divorced dad (Tim Allen) puts on the suit and inherits St. Nick’s job.

SATURDAY, DEC. 1

“The Year Without a Santa Claus” (4:45 p.m., Freeform) The Miser brothers and Saint Nick’s exhaustion imperil the holiday.

SUNDAY, DEC. 2

“Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (5:20 p.m., Freeform): That’s Jim Carrey under all the dyed yak fur, determined to steal all the presents from Whoville.

MONDAY, DEC. 3

“Hanukkah: A Festival of DeLIGHTS” (7:30 p.m., WTTW-Channel 11): A recap of the holiday’s growing importance includes family memories from William Shatner, Lainie Kazan and others.

TUESDAY, DEC. 4

“Polar Express” (7 p.m., AMC): A boy is invited along on a rail journey to the North Pole.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 5

“Elf” (7 p.m., AMC): A man brought up at Santa’s workshop (Will Ferrell) searches for his identity in New York.

THURSDAY, DEC. 6

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” (7 p.m., WLS-Channel 7): Overwhelmed by the season’s greed, the blockhead takes charge of a holiday pageant.

FRIDAY, DEC. 7

“Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas” (7 p.m., AMC): Little animated Mariah must prove she deserves a puppy under the tree.

SATURDAY, DEC. 8

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” (7 p.m., WBBM-Channel 2): See Nov. 27. Followed by “Frosty the Snowman” and “Frosty Returns.”

SUNDAY, DEC. 9

“Christmas in Connecticut” (7:15 a.m., TCM): A homemaking specialist (Barbara Stanwyck) fakes a family holiday for a war hero.

MONDAY, DEC. 10

“CMA Country Christmas” (7 p.m., WLS-Channel 7): Reba McEntire hosts a musical celebration featuring Martina McBride, Brad Paisley and Brett Young.

TUESDAY, DEC. 11

“Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas” (8 p.m., WMAQ-Channel 5): The “America’s Got Talent” winner performs with Toby Keith, Pentatonix and her puppets.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 12

“Disney’s A Christmas Carol” (8 p.m., Freeform): Ghosts visit Scrooge (Jim Carrey) in a motion-capture adaptation of the Dickens tale.

THURSDAY, DEC. 13

“White Christmas” (10:30 p.m., AMC): Comedians (Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye) help the owner of a Vermont inn.

FRIDAY, DEC. 14

“Scrooge” (7 p.m., WGN-Channel 9): Dean Richards hosts a “Family Classics” presentation of the 1951 film starring Alastair Sim.

SATURDAY, DEC. 15

“A Holiday Affair” (11 a.m., TCM) A widowed single mom (Janet Leigh) is wooed by a stiff suitor as well as a handsome rogue (Robert Mitchum).

SUNDAY, DEC. 16

“Bozo, Gar & Ray” (1 p.m., WGN-Channel 9): With the classics “Hardrock, Coco and Joe,” “Suzy Snowflake” and “Frosty the Snowman.”

MONDAY, DEC. 17

“Christmas With the Mormon Tabernacle Choir” (9 p.m., WTTW-Channel 11): Hugh Bonneville hosts a concert by the Salt Lake City singers, with guest Sutton Foster.

TUESDAY, DEC. 18

“Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” (9 a.m., Freeform): The Hallo­ween king tries to take over another holiday.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 19

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (6 p.m., AMC): Hapless Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) and family host a gathering of relatives. Repeats at 8:15.

THURSDAY, DEC. 20

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” (7 p.m., WLS-Channel 7): See Dec. 6.

“Making a New American Nutcracker” (8 p.m., WTTW-Channel 11): Behind the scenes as the Joffrey Ballet of Chicago gives the famous work a makeover.

FRIDAY, DEC. 21

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (6 p.m., TNT): See Nov. 23. Repeats at 8:45.

SATURDAY, DEC. 22

“A Christmas Carol” (5 p.m., TNT): Spiffy special effects take Scrooge (Patrick Stewart) into his past and future.

SUNDAY, DEC. 23

“The Greatest Story Ever Told” (1 p.m., WGN-Channel 9): The birth, life and death of Jesus Christ (Max Von Sydow) are recounted on an epic scale

CHRISTMAS EVE

“It’s a Wonderful Life” (7 p.m., WMAQ-Channel 5): An angel-to-be shows a small-town dad (James Stewart) how much he has mattered.

“A Christmas Story” (8 p.m., TNT): If Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) gets his prized BB gun, will he shoot his eye out? (Repeats for 24 hours)

CHRISTMAS DAY

“Christmas Midnight Mass” (midnight, WGN-Channel 9) Live from Holy Name Cathedral. Also streaming at wgntv.com.

“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” (9 a.m., WLS-Channel 7) Musical performance and a march of beloved characters from Anaheim, Orlando and elsewhere.