Horoscope for Friday, April 12, 2019

Moon Alert Until 6 p.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” to shop and do business. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Behind-the-scenes research will go well today because you will work carefully and be mindful of details. Secret and clandestine meetings will also go well in an orderly fashion — all bases covered. There’s no moss growing on you!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Listen to the advice of someone older or more experienced because it will benefit you today. If dealing with groups, follow the rules and go with the prevailing tenor of things. This is a good time for serious discussions with others, especially those in power.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Bosses, parents and people in authority will approve of you today because you are willing to do what is necessary. You will respect your duties and obligations and be mindful of your responsibilities. (Needless to say, you will earn Brownie points with the powers that be.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is an excellent day to study anything that requires discipline and focus. It’s also a good day for legal outcomes and appeals to universities. Officials related to other countries might give you the approval you need. You will be careful with travel plans.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Financial decisions and matters related to wills and inheritances will be decided in your favor today. Although you are conscious of your responsibility to others and willing to be of service, nevertheless, you have paid your dues. Do not pass go and do not collect $200.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is an excellent day to sit down with a partner, spouse or close friend so that you can have a discussion that leads to a conscious understanding of what you expect from each other. It’s cards-on-the-table time but in a very pleasant, receptive way.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) People will be supportive to you on the job today because you are conscientious, dependable, reliable and willing to work to benefit others. That’s right — you’re a quiet hero! Nevertheless, others will notice this, and they will remember.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Artists, musicians and athletes can hone their craft and skills today because they have the patience as well as the motivation to practice. “How do you get to Carnegie Hall?” “Practice.” This is a theme for your day. It will be a productive day teaching children as well.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a sensible day to explore real estate deals. If shopping for a family member or your home, you will buy something attractive but practical. Incidentally, if you’re shopping later in the day, keep the Moon Alert in mind (see above). A discussion with an older family member will be down to earth.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) In conversations with others today, you will be clear about what you expect from them. Likewise, you must discover what they expect from you. This is a solid day for business affairs and signing important papers except for later in the day, once the Moon Alert begins.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Business and commerce are favored today. Whatever you do will be practical and even predictable. You might be grateful for someone’s advice or they might be grateful for yours. Group standards will be more important to you today than your own.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You might be attracted to older people today or someone who you hope will guide you. Whatever you do today will be carried out with discipline and thoroughness, which is why you can rely on yourself today. You will feel gratified to give someone some practical help.