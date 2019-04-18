Horoscope for Friday, April 19, 2019

Moon Alert Avoid shopping or major decisions from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Libra into Scorpio. The Full Moon Libra peaks at 6:12 a.m.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Be aware of what’s happening with shared property, banking taxes and debt because a surprise might await you today. For some reason, you will have an emotional reaction or something will catch you off guard. Stay on top of things.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Unconsciously, you might stir the pot and start a fight with someone today. Or someone else might do this to you? Ask yourself if it’s worth having a fight over something that really isn’t important. You know the answer — it’s not worth it.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Be calm, cool and collected if you are work today because something you least expect might trigger a reaction within you. Staff shortages, lost paperwork, equipment breakdowns and computer problems might irk you. Don’t let this get under your skin.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This might be an accident-prone day for your kids, so be extra vigilant and know where they are at all times. Likewise, this is the classic day for social plans to change suddenly or be delayed. Romance is likewise unpredictable. New romance will be unstable. (Shucks.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Guard against having an emotional reaction when talking to parents or family members today because this is easy to do. But you have to ask yourself, is it worth creating a scene? It really isn’t. Stay calm for your own peace of mind and the peace of mind of everyone else.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Be careful because this is a mildly accident-prone day. Accidents don’t have to happen, but you might have an emotional overreaction to something, and this distraction could trigger an accident. If you keep your cool, all will be well. (“Pay no attention to that man behind the curtain.”)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Guard against an emotional overreaction to a money incident or anything to do with something you own. In fact, guard your possessions against loss or theft or damage. Meanwhile, keep your eyes open because you might find money. (Admittedly, you might lose money.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) For most of this day, the moon is in your sign; however, it opposes wild, wacky Uranus, which is why you will feel emotionally excitable and impulsive. You might also attract people to you who are different. Stay chill and keep your eyes open.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a restless day for you. You have that feeling that you’re waiting for the other shoe to drop — and when it does, it will make a loud noise. (“What was that?”) Think before you impulsively react to what others say or do. Maintain your cool.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A friend might surprise you today by saying or doing something you least expect. Or possibly, you will meet someone who is a real character? Whatever the case, relations with others, including groups, will be unpredictable today. (Hopefully, liberating!)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Today you don’t want anyone telling you what to do or restricting your activities because you feel defiant and independent. (Let’s face it, you might also be a bit irritable.) Remember to be patient, especially when dealing with authority figures. Never forget the power of courtesy.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is an accident-prone day so pay attention to everything you say and do. You might suddenly have an opportunity to travel. Conversely, travel plans might be canceled, delayed or changed. Double check everything if you’re on the go.