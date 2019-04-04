Horoscope for Friday, April 5, 2019

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business until 9 p.m. Chicago time. The New Moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a tricky day. The moon is in your sign, which makes you feel a tad more feisty. (And you are!) Furthermore, the moon is at odds with Saturn and Pluto, which means this is not a good day to confront bosses, parents and the police. Best to zip thy lip. However, things are happy by tonight!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You might feel quietly disgruntled about something today. It could relate to the media and publishing, higher education or something to do with medicine and the law. You might feel somewhat muzzled, because you have to keep your feelings to yourself. By evening, look for favors and gifts from someone!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Steer clear of squabbles with friends, classmates and members of groups today because power struggles might arise. (You need this like a fish needs a bicycle.) Fortunately, by this evening, the mood shifts and it’s party time! TGIF!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Interactions with partners, bosses, parents and the police are dicey today. Do not go head-to-head with anyone. Don’t ask for approval or permission because their response will be, “Talk to the hand.” By evening, co-workers are supportive and all is well.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Do not get involved in heavy-duty discussions about politics, religion or race, especially with authority figures today. If you do, there will be a clash of wills and it won’t be fun. However, speaking of fun, by evening, you will want to schmooze and flirt with everyone! It’s a major turnaround.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Disputes about shared property, who is responsible for what, inheritances and anything that you own jointly with someone else will arise today. These disputes might also involve responsibilities for kids. Keep things light if you can because by evening, family talks are upbeat and rewarding.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Be patient with partners and close friends today. Likewise, be patient with an authority figure at home because it’s easy to have a clash of wills with someone. People are critical of each other and they are too free with “constructive advice.” Grrrr.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is a tough day at work because people are challenging. It seems that wherever you turn, you encounter obstacles and obstinate people. (Groan.) Hang in there and be patient because by evening, your world is lighthearted and fun-loving! Who knew?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Parents might have trouble dealing with their kids today. Likewise, discussions related to vacations, children, the arts and sports events might be blocked or under attack. By evening, pleasant, financial news throws a whole new look on things. Ka-ching!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Be polite, courteous and low-key when dealing with authorities in the family today because things could go south. Don’t go looking for trouble. Maintain a low profile, and then enjoy the evening because family events will be positive and rewarding late in the day. Yes!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Quarrels with siblings, relatives and neighbors might arise today for the simple reason that people are quarrelsome! People are critical, defensive and yet power-hungry. It’s a bad combo, and it creates stress on relationships. By evening, optimism and good times are back!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Financial matters might be difficult today because you can’t get approval or you can’t get the funding you need to do what you want. Don’t be discouraged because by evening, it looks like a solution is at hand. “Daddy Warbucks is at the door!”