Horoscope for Friday, March 22, 2019

Moon Alert Avoid shopping or important decisions from 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Libra into Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a wonderful day to schmooze with others; however, do be aware of the restrictions of the Moon Alert above because during that window of time, you should not agree to anything critical. Do not sign important papers. Do not spend money on anything other than food, gas or entertaining diversions. Enjoy your day!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today is a mixed blessing at work because in one way, you will get along well with co-workers, customers and everyone with whom you come in contact. However, during the Moon Alert time, you might suffer from shortages, delays and of course, the financial restrictions. (Don’t spend money.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is a fabulous, creative day! It’s a particularly wonderful day for those of you who work in the arts, the entertainment world or the hospitality industry. Today you are imaginative because your mind can think outside of the box.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is a lovely day to entertain at home and to enjoy good times with family members. During the Moon Alert (see above) restrict your spending to gas, food and entertainment. Family discussions will be frank and meaningful. Good day to let your hair down.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Your communications with others are excellent today, especially before the Moon Alert begins and afterward. However, during the Moon Alert time, agree to nothing important. Instead, write down your creative ideas and enjoy schmoozing with others! Wait until tomorrow to act.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Today you might be focused on money, cash flow and financial matters; nevertheless, be aware of the window of time when the Moon Alert occurs. During this time, avoid financial decisions and spending money on anything other than gas, food and entertainment.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Relations with others are smooth, charming and agreeable today. You will enjoy talking to everyone from all walks of life. However because of the Moon Alert (see above), agree to nothing important. Restrict your spending to food, gas and entertainment.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Despite your keen efforts to work hard and be efficient, today will be more of a loosey-goosey day because for most of this day, there is a Moon Alert in effect. When this occurs, agree to nothing important and restrict your spending to food, gas and entertainment.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Enjoy schmoozing with friends and groups today because this is a wonderful day for a luncheon or to meet your friends for Happy Hour! Keep things lighthearted and steer clear of important decisions. Restrict your spending to food, gas and entertaining diversions.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is a favourable time to explore financial deals and boost your income. However, do not engage in any financial transactions during the Moon Alert today (see above). Protect yourself and save your money. Restrict your spending to food, gas and entertainment.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is a wonderful day to socialize with others because everyone feels friendly, including you. Make plans to meet friends and have some laughs. During the time of the Moon Alert (see above), avoid important decisions and restrict spending to food, gas and entertainment.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Although you are focused on issues regarding shared property, taxes, debt and inheritances, do not act on these financial matters during the Moon Alert today. Confine your spending to food, gas and entertainment. However, this is a lovely day to socialize!