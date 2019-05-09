Horoscope for Friday, May 10, 2019

Moon Alert After 8:30 a.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” to shop and do business. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Social plans might change today. On the other hand, you might receive an exciting, surprising invitation! If so, act quickly because this window of opportunity is brief. Be vigilant about your kids today to avoid accidents.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Family discussions are lively today because people feel independent and rebellious. (Let’s get that out in the open right off.) Do someone the courtesy of listening to their concerns because sometimes that’s the main thing a person needs.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You’re full of bright, clever ideas today. However, do be aware that this is also an accident-prone day for you. That’s because everything is up for grabs! Change into high gear to keep up the pace!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today you might find money; you might lose money. Be wise and protect what you own against loss, theft or damage because when it comes to your assets, it’s a crapshoot. However, you might have a brilliant moneymaking idea!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Today the moon is in your sign, which brings you a bit of extra good luck. It also heightens your emotions. However, because it’s at odds with wacky Uranus, this is an unpredictable day. Do not jump to conclusions. Guard against hasty actions. Look before you leap!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is a restless day and you might not even know why. It doesn’t matter. If you feel restless, you feel restless. It’s that simple. You’re allowed to feel restless. And suspicious.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Friendships are important to you today. In particular, your interaction with a female acquaintance might be hard to predict. This person might blow you out of the water or do something utterly endearing. Could go either way. Keep your head down and your powder dry.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Avoid intense discussions with parents and bosses today because feelings of independence might tempt you to say something you will later regret. “Moi?” Yes, you. It’s OK to feel independent. It’s OK to feel rebellious. But be smart. You have to deal with these people tomorrow.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You really need a change of scenery today — you really do. At the very least, take a different route to or from work. Eat at an ethnic restaurant. Explore a different part of the city. Walk into a church that might intrigue you. Visit a library. Talk to someone you might usually avoid.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Check all details related to your bank plus financial matters about insurance, shared property, taxes and debt because something might head off into left field if you’re not watching. (“Goodbye! Write if you get work!”) Little surprises are popping up everywhere with everyone today.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) When talking to close friends and partners today, be calm and peaceful. Make a point to listen carefully with respect and courtesy because things could go south in a New York minute. Why? Because people are independent and rebellious today! Easy does it.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Your work routine will be interrupted by unexpected situations. Perhaps it’s an equipment breakdown or the loss of something? Staff shortages and computer problems would be classic. Maybe even a power outage or a fire drill? (Fire drills can be exciting and a chance to meet someone new.)