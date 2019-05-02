Horoscope for Friday, May 3, 2019

Moon Alert Caution: Avoid shopping or important decisions from 3:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Aries into Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Tread carefully today. For most of this day, the moon is in your sign, however, it is a Moon Alert. This will make you feel like a space cadet. You will be indecisive, perhaps tired and lacking motivation. Once the moon changes signs, this mood will be gone.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is a vague, hazy time during the Moon Alert. However, after the moon enters your sign (see above), you will feel completely different. You will feel stronger and more motivated. You will be opinionated and have specific expectations.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You will enjoy hanging out with others today, especially friends or groups, clubs and organizations. During the Moon Alert (see above) do not volunteer for anything or agree to anything important because you might regret this later. Be smart.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You might be involved more than usual with parents and bosses today, which means you might have to make promises or commitments. However, do not make promises during the Moon Alert (see above) or you will set yourself up for failure. Wait until the Moon Alert is over before you act.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) For good part of this day, you have a strong yearning to escape and get away from all this. Don’t be hard on yourself if you can’t get down to work or apply yourself. Instead, you will enjoy making fanciful plans, especially travel plans, for the future. However, do not commit to anything during the Moon Alert.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Most of this day is a Moon Alert. (See above.) During any Moon Alert it’s a poor time to make financial decisions or spend money on anything other than food, gas and entertainment. Agree to nothing important regarding inheritances, wills and shared property during this time.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Although this is a loosey-goosey day because most of it is a Moon Alert, nevertheless, it’s a marvelous day to socialize with others. You will enjoy hanging out with partners and close friends, although you might have to bend a little and accommodate them. Oh well.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Don’t be too demanding of yourself and others at work today because during the Moon Alert, things tend to go awry. Efficiency drops off and a general haziness seems to permeate life. Don’t worry. Once the Moon Alert is over, it’s all systems go.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a lovely, creative day for you. Those of you who work in the entertainment world, the hospitality industry or the arts will be full of original ideas. Enjoy schmoozing with others. Restrict spending to entertainment, food and gas.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Ideally, you might want to cocoon at home today because many of you want to hide and relax in familiar surroundings. You might also be dealing with a female family member more than usual (perhaps Mom). People will be frank during the Moon Alert.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is a fast-paced day full of short trips, appointments, tasks and conversations with others. However, during the Moon Alert, it’s a poor time to agree to anything important or to spend money on anything other than gas, food and entertainment. See above to check those times.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Today your focus is on money and cash flow. However, it is a Moon Alert for most of the day. Bad combo! Therefore, restrict spending to food, gas and entertainment until the Moon Alert is over. Forewarned is forearmed.