Horoscope for Sunday, March 24, 2019

Moon Alert Until 9 p.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” to shop and do business. The moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today you will be attracted more than usual to mysteries. (“Where is that Ouija board?”) In fact, secrets might be revealed. At the very least, an element of intrigue and mystery will surround you today. Or it might be a false alarm? Is it just your imagination?

Taurus (April 20-May 20) When dealing with friends and members of groups today, you might be confused because they’re sending out mixed signals, or at least it seems to be that way. If you’re not sure what’s going on, just watch and do not commit to anything. Be observant — but be safe.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is the classic day for confusion to happen during communications with bosses, parents, VIPs and the police. Since this is a strong possibility, make sure you clearly understand what they expect from you. And make sure that they understand what you are saying. Capisce?

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Because your imagination is heightened today, you will love to explore distant lands, other cultures, different belief systems and anything that is unusual and intriguing. You might also be fascinated by details closer to home. You want to discover new truths or explore new territory.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Make no assumptions about the wealth of someone else today, especially your partner or someone close to you. Furthermore, make no assumptions about what they will give you or share with you. Because today is ripe for confusion and false expectations, tread carefully!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You might expect too much from someone today, which is why you could end up feeling disappointed. If this is the case, ask yourself if your expectations were realistic. Or more to the point, were they expressed? Unexpressed expectations almost always lead to disappointment.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) If you are at work today, you might feel sympathetic to a co-worker, or someone might feel sympathetic to you. However, this is also a day where things are not quite as they seem. People will embroider the truth either by accident or intent. “Pay no attention to that man behind the curtain.”

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You are in touch with your muse today, which is why you will welcome a chance to express your creative, artistic talents and energy. You will also appreciate the artistic talents of others. Meanwhile, intimate relationships are so romantic! (Oh yeah.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is the classic day for family confusion. This could relate to unrealistic expectations or just misinformation. Therefore, if you are having an important discussion, make an extra effort to clarify both sides of the conversation. Be smart.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Today you will love to study anything that’s mysterious, different and off the beaten path, as it were. The occult, astrology, metaphysics, existential questions, UFOs, paranormal events and what really is happening next door are just some possibilities.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Be very clear about all financial transactions today because confusion is rampant. For starters, you might be tempted to spend too much money on something luxurious and later you will regret it. (Keep your receipts.) Make sure that financial transactions are correct. Double check everything.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Today Mercury (planet of communication) is lined up with fuzzy Neptune, which promotes idealism, subtlety, artistic nuances as well as confusion and delusion. Oh yes, the entire gamut. If you know this ahead of time, you can be mindful and aware. For example, if you think something fishy is going on — it is!