Horoscope for Monday, April 1, 2019

Moon Alert After 10:15 a.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” to shop and do business. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a good day to remember the ancient advice of Proverbs: “A soft answer turneth away wrath, but grievous words stir up anger.” This applies today because an impulsive response from you might be angry or too aggressive, especially if you’re responding to a surprise about money or possessions. Stay chill.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Avoid disputes (especially with females) that might be about money, possessions or something to do with your earnings. You’re a bit excitable and impulsive today, which means some words might escape your mouth before you have a chance to proof them. Believe me, I can relate.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Think before you speak to bosses, parents and VIPs today. (This includes the police.) Guard an impulse to be too lippy or sarcastic. Things are happening fast and you might feel pressured, which is why you could say something you will later regret. Don’t do it.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Be advised to steer clear of political and religious arguments today because they will become heated. As a result, your relation with a friend or a member of a group might be tested. It might even end! Follow the advice for mayonnaise: “Keep cool but don’t freeze.”

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Disputes about money, possessions or specific funding for a group or a certain project might arise today. Because bosses and VIPs approve of you now, you might feel you have to defend something — and defend you will! Tread carefully because you will encounter something unexpected.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Practice patience when talking to bosses, parents and VIPs today because tempers are easily frayed, which means you might end up saying something you will later regret. (I admit that when you want to get something off your chest, it’s hard to keep your shirt on.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Squabbles about religion, politics, race or something that is work-related might land you in hot water today. Avoid this if you can because you are already dealing with unexpected surprises at work: computer crashes, staff shortages, equipment breakdowns — something.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Parents should be extra vigilant today because this is an accident-prone day for their kids. Therefore, know where they are at all times. Keep an eye on toddlers and youngsters. Meanwhile, social plans will change today so be ready for this.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Don’t get involved in a domestic argument today because what’s the point? Family is gold, so work to keep it that way. Demonstrate grace under pressure. Meanwhile, your home routine will be interrupted today. All appliances might break down or minor breakages could occur. Who is at the door?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Stay calm today because today is a bit of frantic. It’s a mildly accident-prone day as well. Almost certainly, your daily routine will change due to travel delays, accidents, flat tires or a dispute with siblings or relatives. Stay chill so you can cope graciously with whatever happens.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Money disputes are likely today. It’s also possible that you might find money or lose money or that something you own could be lost, stolen or damaged. Therefore, keep your eyes peeled to protect what you own. Be careful about impulse buying. Be cool.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Sudden, volatile arguments with others might break out today because everyone around you is quarrelsome! Instead, be that steadying influence that calms everyone else down. People are irritable and self-indulgent. Hot tip: Feed them! (“More donuts, anyone?”)