Horoscope for Monday, April 8, 2019

Moon Alert Caution: Avoid shopping or big decisions from 3 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Taurus into Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Please note the restrictions of the Moon Alert (see above) because your focus today is on financial matters. A Moon Alert is a poor time for financial decisions or for spending money on anything other than food, gas and entertainment. Be mindful of this.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today the moon is in your sign for a good part of the day, and while this is happening, there is a Moon Alert taking place. This is why you might feel loosey-goosey and indecisive. However, it’s an excellent time to socialize and be creative.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Don’t go off half-cocked today, which might be easy to do because fiery Mars is in your sign, revving your engines and stirring you to be proactive and Johnny on the spot! Meanwhile, most of this day is a Moon Alert, which is a bad time to make important decisions or spend money. Stay chill.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today you might be focused on dealing with friends or groups; furthermore, you might be involved in setting goals. Do be aware that most of this day is a Moon Alert (see above), which means it’s a poor time to make decisions. But it’s a great time to socialize!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) During today’s Moon Alert (see above) do not volunteer for anything or agree to anything important when talking to parents and bosses. Keep your head down and your powder dry. Write down your creative ideas and run them up the flagpole tomorrow.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) It’s Monday. Mars is high in your chart, arousing your ambition. Today you are focused on shared property, taxes and debt. However, most of this day is a Moon Alert, which means you should avoid important decisions in financial matters. Heads up!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Today you need to be aware of the restrictions of the Moon Alert (see above) and confine your spending to gas, food and entertaining diversions. Postpone important decisions and major purchases until tomorrow or until after the Moon Alert is over.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your conversations with friends and partners might be vague and hard to pin down because of the Moon Alert today. Don’t agree to anything important during that time and do not volunteer for anything or make an appointment. Keep things light.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Don’t expect top productivity at work today because the Moon Alert will erode your efficiency and introduce delays and a general sense of vagueness and indecisiveness. However, during a Moon Alert our minds can be highly creative!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This can be a very creative day for you, especially if you work in the arts, the entertainment world or the hospitality industry. You will also be successful if you work with children because it’s easy for you to think outside of the box. Restrict spending to food, gas and entertainment.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is the perfect day to play hooky from work and stay at home because most of today is a Moon Alert, which means things are loosey-goosey. The one thing that is improved during a Moon Alert is one’s creative talents. Restrict your spending to food, gas and entertaining diversions.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is a loosey-goosey day due to the Moon Alert. Do not make important decisions during this time. Do not spend money on anything other than food, gas or entertainment. Once the Moon Alert is over, it’s all systems go. Be smart.