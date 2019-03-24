Horoscope for Monday, March 25, 2019

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a lovely day to start your week. The sun in your sign gives you lots of energy and good fortune, while the placement of the moon makes you want to seek adventure and do something different! Do something out of the ordinary. Travel or meet new people.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is a feel-good day and you have a warm feeling in your tummy. You will enjoy hanging out with younger people as well as creative and artistic types. Friends from the past might still be in the picture. It’s a strong day to focus on taxes, debt and shared property.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is a popular week and today is a very popular day! Sit down with friends or partners to discuss your dreams and hopes for the future so you can identify specific goals, perhaps with deadlines (always the litmus test). Relations with bosses and parents are congenial.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) The sun is at the top of your chart, casting you in a flattering spotlight, which is why bosses and parents admire you. Obviously, this means things at work will go smoothly, especially today. You will feel nurturing and supportive to a co-worker. (Gosh.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Your urge to travel and explore the world is still strong this week. Basically, you want adventure and a chance to encounter new ideas, new places and meet new people. (Yeah!) You will love to take a course or learn a new language. Today you feel romantic and playful!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Have you noticed that your feelings are more intense about practically everything lately? They are, believe me. This intensity applies to sexual intimacy as well as disputes with others about shared property and your views about financial matters.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Your dealings with close friends and partners will be excellent today. Likewise, you will be skilled when relating to members of the general public. Work issues will flow smoothly because co-workers will be supportive; however, disputes about shared property, taxes and inheritances might occur.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is a great day for work, which means it’s a wonderful way to begin your week! You are strong, focused and motivated plus friendly and easygoing, which means you will jell with co-workers and clients. Admittedly, both Mercury and Venus make you want to play instead of work. (Take a long lunch.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a strong day for you because the moon is in your sign dancing nicely with the sun. However, you don’t feel super productive. Instead, you would rather be on vacation or playing somewhere with your pals. Sports events, the arts and fun times are great choices.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is an excellent day to deal with parents or authority figures within the family or to discuss domestic matters because things are flowing smoothly. You might want to explore real estate opportunities. It’s a playful week and you are particularly charming!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is a fast-paced week filled with errands and appointments plus increased reading, writing and studying. You want to enlighten others about something. Today a conversation with a female friend or acquaintance will be productive.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You’re focused on money and possessions this week. Some of you might see ways to boost your earnings or get a better-paying job. You will be forceful about going after what you want because Mars energizes your speech and your communication style right now. Fortunately, Venus softens and makes you gracious. Awww.