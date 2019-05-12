Horoscope for Monday, May 13, 2019

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Pluto is energizing the sun in your sign, which makes this a powerful day for you, in many, many ways. However, I think the most important way that you are empowered today is that you can improve yourself. You can improve your image, your appearance, your style and your relationships. (Not too shabby.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Those of you who are doing any kind of research or trying to find solutions to old questions will be successful today because the Force is with you. You will be able to delve deeply into what you are seeking or what you want to learn. Nothing will hold you back.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You might attract someone today who is very powerful. This person might even convince you to change your goals. Possibly, you are the powerful person who will influence others — friends or members of groups. If so, you want to influence them to improve their lives.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You make a big impression on bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs today. They might even be in awe of you. You will be forceful and want to get things done, which is why you will exert your influence to make things happen. “Move that mountain!” “Build that bridge!”

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) If you feel passionately about something today, you will be convincing and persuasive when talking to others about politics, religion, race, metaphysics, history, astronomy, astrology or any ideology to which you adhere. Obviously, this is a powerful day for teachers!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Today you might learn information that you want to know regarding your partner’s wealth or the wealth or earnings of someone else. You might also delve into secrets regarding insurance, wills, inheritances or anything to do with shared property. “I have x-ray vision.”

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Your encounters with partners and close friends will be powerful and memorable today. In fact, you might attract someone to you who is impressive if not daunting. Nevertheless, your Libra charm will see you through because you value justice.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Look for ways to introduce reforms or make improvements to your job today because this is entirely possible. In fact, by extension, you might see ways to improve your health. You might even see ways to improve the health of your pet. Woof!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Romance will be sizzling and sexy today — the stuff of movies! Likewise, sports events will be intense, aggressive and passionate in a competitive way. Whatever you do today will be edgy, and ideally, you will see ways to make things perform or run better.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You can make improvements at home today especially in areas related to laundry, plumbing, garbage, recycling and bathrooms. Look around you to see which improvement really needs to be done. Tackle that first, especially if it involves tearing something down. Meanwhile, a family discussion will be intense.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You are convincing and persuasive today — no question. However, you also can use your channeled mental focus to learn something new or discover hidden answers or new ways of doing something. Suddenly, you might see your daily environment with new eyes.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Because you are in a resourceful frame of mind today, you might see new uses for something that you already own. Could that lawnmower be a floor lamp? You might also see new ways to earn money, or perhaps you will find a better paying job? Ka-ching!