Horoscope for Monday, May 6, 2019

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today you will not be satisfied with superficial chitchat about the weather. (Although lately, the weather ain’t so superficial.) You want to get right down to the nitty-gritty of things because there’s something you want to say and you want to be heard. ‘Nuff said.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) It’s easy to emotionally identify with your possessions and your values today, which is why you feel a strong attachment for something. This attachment might be for a particular thing you own or it could be for an idea that you feel you have to defend. But you do you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today the moon is in your sign, which makes you more emotional than usual. You’re inclined to be excitable. The good news is that when the moon is in your sign (as it is for two days every month), it means you are luckier than all the other signs. Yeah!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today the placement of the moon is hidden in your chart, which is why likewise, you might want to hide. It’s not that you’re being antisocial; it’s more that you want some privacy and a chance for some peace and quiet.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Your interactions with a friend are important to you today. (This will most likely apply to a female acquaintance because we’re talking about the moon.) It’s an excellent day to share your hopes and dreams for the future with someone because their feedback will help you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) For some reason, personal details about your private life seem to be public today. (Whaaat?) Yes, people are talking about you. Be aware of this in case you have to do some damage control. (We all have secrets and skeletons in closets.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You might resist getting down to your routine schedule because you want to do something different. You want to escape! (“It was Monday. It was Monday all day.”) If you can feed your urge for adventure and a change of scenery — by all means, do so!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You start this week off feeling more intense. For starters, issues related to taxes, debt, inheritances, wills and shared property are on your mind. Nevertheless, because you are so intense and focused, you can ferret out facts that you need to know. Voila!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Because the moon is opposite your sign today, your attention will turn towards your personal relationships. Suddenly, they matter more, which is good news. However, the not-so-good news is that your conflicts will be more emotional because they also matter more! Oy vey.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Quite likely, you will have to spend part of your day today working on behalf of others or performing a service for someone. This doesn’t mean you’re being a martyr, it’s just what’s happening. It happens to all of us. No biggie. (And don’t keep score.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) It’s Monday and you don’t feel like going to work because you want to play! Well, if you can play hooky today, this is the day to do it. You’re wearing your heart on your sleeve, which is why you can’t conceal your feelings from others, especially if you’re in love.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You would prefer to cocoon at home today. This morning your pillow said, “Don’t leave, stay a while.” Ah yes, the seductive warm bed with its cozy protection under the covers. If you can hunker down at home today — you will enjoy it.