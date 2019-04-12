Horoscope for Saturday, April 13, 2019

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Keep your wits about you today because you might end up at odds with an authority figure. Furthermore, social plans (including sports) might be changed, canceled or affected by accidents. Speaking of which, parents should be vigilant about their kids today to avoid mishaps.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Avoid disputes at home today. Unexpected interruptions might be a drag. Small appliances might break down or minor breakages could occur. Definitely steer clear of discussions about politics, religion and race because this could create a deadlock. (“I’m outta here!”)

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Pay attention to everything you say and do today because this is an accident-prone day for you. On the upside, you might have some genius-like ideas because you can think outside of the box. You win some, you lose some.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Keep an eye on your possessions because this is the kind of day where you might find money or lose it. Likewise, you might impulsively buy something you really like, or you might suffer damage, theft and loss to something that you own. Yup, it’s a crapshoot. Do not challenge authority figures today.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Today the moon is in your sign, which heightens your emotions but also gives you a bit of extra good luck. Meanwhile, you will be wise to avoid discussions about politics, religion and race because they will become power struggles. Definitely!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Stay on your toes because a few surprises might come your way today. Power struggles about shared property, taxes or debt are possible. Disagreements with kids and romantic partners might also arise. Remember that patience is the antidote to anger.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Avoid power struggles with partners and close friends today because they might arise. Keep in mind that it’s probably a battle of egos. When the annals of history are written, is this really important? No it isn’t. Rise above this pettiness and keep the peace.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) A boss, parent or someone in a position of authority (this includes the police) might surprise you today. Be aware of this possibility. For starters, be cool. Guard against knee-jerk reactions. Think before you speak and remember the power of courtesy. “Step away from the fridge.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Travel plans might be changed, canceled or rescheduled today. Alternatively, you might suddenly have to go somewhere when you least expected to do so. Meanwhile, power struggles with romantic partners as well as power struggles with your kids might arise. Remember that as the adult, you’re the role model.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Ego battles with a family member, probably an authority in the family, might take place today. However, this is an opportunity for you. You have a choice. You can demonstrate grace under pressure and be a class act. (Then you can be smug.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Arguments with siblings, relatives and neighbors might arise today, but really they are just ego battles about power and control or who is right. Does this really matter? Why even go there? This might be triggered by an upset with a partner or close friend.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Avoid money quarrels today or disputes about property and possessions. Meanwhile, keep your eyes open because this is an accident-prone day for you, especially if you are at work. Keep your wits about you and think before you speak. (“Don’t say ‘yes’ until I finish talking.”)