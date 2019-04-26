Horoscope for Saturday, April 27, 2019

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Think twice before you decide to be demanding today because it won’t work. This is because it’s hard for you to get 100% behind what you want to do. Some small part of you is wishy-washy or second-guessing yourself. No biggie.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Although you felt confident about what you want to do with your money, for some reason, today you’re not so sure. Perhaps new information has come to light? New choices? Or perhaps you need to give everything a sober second thought.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Something that you were enthusiastic about might appeal a bit less to you today. Oh well, very often the choices we make have to do with our moods and our level of enthusiasm. It’s within your prerogative to change your mind. (Especially a Gemini!)

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Don’t be down on yourself if you’re having doubts about something because this happens. It’s that simple. Sometimes we know clearly what we want to do or what our course of action should be, but other times, we don’t. So what?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Your enthusiasm to lead others, especially in a group, might feel weaker today. Did someone talk you into doing this? (Or was it your bright idea?) If you need to take time to rethink things, then do it. This is better than pushing ahead blindly with false hope.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Avoid conflicts with parents, bosses or the police today because you won’t be able to put 100% of yourself into what you have to say. This might be intelligent. Perhaps you have to rethink things? Don’t do anything you will regret.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Exciting travel plans might appeal less today. Maybe you feel tired, or you lack the sense of adventure you had when you first hatched this plan to do something or go someplace. (I do this a lot.) What do you have to prove? Go easy on yourself.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Choose another day for a dispute about shared property, wills, inheritances and such because you will not bring your best self to this conflict. You’re not up to it — not today. Therefore, postpone any disputes because you don’t need them.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) If you are in conflict with a close friend or partner today, it will be something that is halfhearted. This is because people can’t really get behind what they want to say today. They feel unsure of themselves and reluctant to take the bit between their teeth. Enough.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don’t push yourself too hard at work today despite your ambitious plans. Things never unfold as we intend them to, which is why it is good to take a day off or a little recess to reexamine things. This way the ultimate result will turn out best.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is a poor day to engage in competitive sports because your energy is low and flagging. If you must do this, do your best. However, by all means, take some time out today if you can from planned activities because one should be allowed to sit out something when it feels best.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Increased activity and chaos on the home front have been challenging lately. Today you feel a bit overwhelmed and unsure of what to do next. If this is the case, then do nothing. Don’t act just for the sake of acting. Wait until you know what you want to achieve.