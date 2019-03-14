Horoscope for Saturday, March 16, 2019

Moon Alert Avoid shopping or major decisions from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Cancer into Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You will be clever about solving mysteries today or discovering answers to old problems. Quite likely, you will prefer to work alone or behind the scenes, but you will be productive! Whatever you do, be aware of the restrictions of the Moon Alert (see above).

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is a wonderful day to hang out with others and enjoy the company of younger people in particular. Old friends are back in your life now, which gives you a chance to trade lies and talk about the bad old days. (You might learn a few secrets.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You might find yourself in a powerful position today, perhaps talking to someone important. Or you might be in an influential position yourself. Whatever the case, be aware of the restrictions of the Moon Alert (see above) if you are making important decisions or spending money.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Enjoy discussions with others about the occult or mysterious subjects because you are interested in the subtext of everything today. You want to know what makes things tick. You want to know what’s going on behind the scenes, especially if talking to someone from another culture.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You might do something that relates to banking or shared property today, if so, be aware of the restrictions of the Moon Alert (see above). Restrict your spending to gas, food and entertaining diversions. Don’t agree to anything important.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Because ex-partners and old friends are back in your life, all kinds of unusual things might occur now. Today you might attract someone quite powerful into your life. Don’t be intimidated. And don’t agree to anything you don’t want to do.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Work-related secrets might be revealed today for some of you. Others will be keen to introduce reforms or make improvements to where you work; however, this is a poor day to do this. Wait until tomorrow. Today because of the Moon Alert (see above) you should just coast.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Old flames are back in your life again, which is why you might learn some interesting secrets today. You might discover something that you never even knew happened or took place — but it did. All kinds of things might be revealed. (Lions and tigers and bears, oh my!)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) During family discussions today, secrets might come out. This could happen because relatives from the past, whom you haven’t seen in a while, are back in the picture spilling the beans! This is also a good day to repair something at home that’s been long overdue.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You have an investigative mind today, which is why you will listen carefully to everything that everyone says. You will also see the subtext of something and will know if someone is lying. Meanwhile, be aware of the Moon Alert today. Restrict your spending to gas, food and entertainment.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Money issues might come up today, which means you have to be aware of the restrictions of the Moon Alert (see above). Confine your spending to gas, food and entertaining diversions during that time. You can do this.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You have a strong love of mystery and secrets today and will enjoy solving puzzles or digging deep to find the truth about something. It’s the perfect day for a scavenger hunt! (However, not a good day for shopping during the Moon Alert. See above.)