Horoscope for Saturday, March 23, 2019

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Your emotions are intense today (which others will notice, if you don’t). Admittedly, you might attract intense, powerful people to you. Quite likely, you have strong feelings about shared property, wills, inheritances or something that someone else owns. You might envy someone.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today the moon is opposite your sign. This happens for two days every month, and when it occurs, it means that you have to be accommodating. In other words, you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others, which is really not a big deal, is it?

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is a popular time for you. Many of you are enjoying travel opportunities. Today, however, regardless of what is happening in your life, you will find that you have to put the interests and concerns of someone else before your own. That’s how the cookie crumbles.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is a passionate day for romance! Your interactions with love interests will be more intense — yes, the stuff of diaries if not movies. Whether you know this or not, it will be tough for you to conceal your feelings. You will be nurturing and protective to others, especially kids.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) If you can retire by yourself to somewhere private, you will love it. You want to put your feet up and pamper yourself. Take this day for yourself so that you can enjoy a pleasant, relaxing time. Probably this is not possible — but at least, squeeze in some time for yourself. You’re worth it.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) When talking to others today, you’ll be intense and direct. You will prefer conversations that take place at a gut level — the real thing. This is why you will avoid people who are casually chatting about the weather or their kids.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Whether you are aware of it or not, you have a strong attachment today to something that you own. You want to clean it and protect it, and you certainly don’t want to lend it to anyone. You might also find that you have to defend yourself when talking to someone. Like, what’s with that?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Today the moon is in your sign, which brings you a bit of extra good luck over all the other signs. Why not ask the universe for a favour? Test it out. Admittedly, you will be more emotional than usual but this is nothing to worry about.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Today the Moon is hidden in your chart, which is why you want to hide. You will enjoy a walk in a park or along the beach or in the countryside because you like the outdoors, and want some time alone to contemplate life.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Today your emotional contact with friends is important. You might feel protective about someone, which is why you will be supportive to them. It’s also possible that you feel jealous, if your friend pays more attention to another. Oops.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Today you will feel more emotional sensitivity and empathy towards others, which is a good thing because people notice you. In fact, they know personal details about your private life. Nevertheless, this is a good day for PR work and sales.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You feel restless today. You want to do something different to get a sense of adventure. Indeed, what can you do to make this day spectacular? For starters, it has to be a fresh experience — new faces, new places, new ideas!