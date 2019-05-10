Horoscope for Saturday, May 11, 2019

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is an excellent day for financial matters — commerce, money planning and negotiations. Whatever happens, you will be sensible and reliable. You won’t overlook details; furthermore, you will be cautious and solid about your plans for the future.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You can learn a lot about yourself today, especially about the way that you relate to your environment. You’ll find it easier to be self disciplined; likewise, you’ll find it easier to look around and see what needs to be done and how you can make the best use of what you have.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Research will go well today because you’re in a serious frame of mind, but more than that, you have the patience, perseverance and endurance to find what you’re looking for. This means this will be a productive day for you even if you choose to work alone or behind the scenes.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Listen to the advice of someone older or more experienced today because it will benefit you. After all, you don’t have to reinvent the wheel, do you? Why not stand on the shoulders of those who have gone before you? Conversely, others might seek your wise counsel or direction.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a powerful day because the moon is in your sign, bringing you extra good fortune. Admittedly, it heightens your emotions but you can handle this. Relations with bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs are excellent today because others are impressed with your street smarts.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is the perfect day to make long-range travel plans for the future. It’s an equally good day to make long-range plans for further education or training. Some of you will meet a teacher or guru-like figure from whom you will receive valuable wisdom. (Cool!)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a productive day for taking care of red-tape details about shared property, inheritances, wills, taxes, debt and insurance. Someone older or more experienced might have some advice for you. Either way, you have the focus and sense of purpose to succeed.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You will learn more about yourself through your relationships with others today because practical matters will be paramount. You might observe your style in relating to your surroundings vs. someone else’s style. It will be easy to compare different approaches.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This can be a wonderful, productive day at work. If you’re not at work, nevertheless, you will still accomplish a lot regardless of what you’re doing. This is because you are focused, patient and careful. Furthermore, you are observant. (Oh yes.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Artists, performers and athletes among others can perfect their skills and hone their techniques today because they have the patience to practice, practice, practice. (That old joke is true: “How do you get to Carnegie Hall?” “Practice.”) Try it.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) A conversation with a parent or an older relative will benefit you today because the result will be that you will see better ways of doing things. At the very least, you will have a better appreciation of whatever you are dealing with. People are realistic today.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Because your mind is focused and will pay attention to detail, this is a good day for mental study and any kind of work that requires perseverance and concentration. It’s a good day in general to make long-range plans. Incidentally, you’re getting better control of your life and it feels good.