Horoscope for Sunday, April 14, 2019

Moon Alert Until 8 p.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” to shop and do business. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) “You look mahvelous dahling, mahvelous!” This is a wonderful day to schmooze with others, especially people from other countries and different cultures. Whatever you do today will educate you more about the world. Meanwhile, a secret love affair is sizzling!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is a feel-good day, which is why you will enjoy hanging out with friends, groups and especially the company of creative, artistic people. Possibly, a friend will become a lover? You’re happy to be alive!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You make a fabulous impression on bosses, parents and VIPs today, which is why some of you will develop a crush on a boss. (Looking cozy!) Meanwhile, enjoy hanging out with friends and groups. It’s a great day to think about future goals.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You look wonderful in the eyes of bosses, parents and VIPs today, which is why this is a great day to do whatever you can to advance your agenda. Demand the advantage! Ask for what you want. Work-related travel is likely. You might see a way to get further training or education.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Travel opportunities are exciting, and chances to get further education or training look promising. You’re going places! Gifts, goodies and favors from others will come your way today. Meanwhile, romance is hot and sexy!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Relations with partners and close friends are intense but positive today. Meanwhile, this is a great day to discuss wills, inheritances and shared property because you will come out smelling like a rose and laughing all the way to the bank.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) If you have been having difficulties with partners or close friends, today is the day to smooth troubled waters because people feel positive and willing to see the other side of things. You might meet someone who is different or from another culture. Be open to ways to boost your health.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Today you feel healthy and vigorous! Many of you might travel related to your job. All of you can do something to expand your horizons because you’re eager to grab more of life. Reach out for opportunities to learn, study or do something different today!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You are a sign that works hard and parties hard, and today is a party day! Take a mini vacation if you can. Enjoy socializing with others. Sports events, playful activities with children and fun outdoor activities will thrill you. Live it up! Enjoy entertaining at home.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is a fabulous day to look for real estate opportunities or to sign a real estate deal (check the Moon Alert above). It’s also a marvelous day to invite family and friends over for good food and drink because people are in an upbeat, happy mood and ready for fun! Meanwhile, you’ll be the “hostess with the mostest”!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Short trips and chances to talk to many people today will lift your spirits. Get out and start schmoozing with others. You might want to shop, visit or explore your surroundings. You will also love to learn something new today, especially if you talk to people from different backgrounds.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is an excellent money day for your sign. It’s good for business and commerce and it’s good to look for ways to promote your own income. If shopping, whatever you purchase will probably please you; however, do check the restrictions of the Moon Alert above.