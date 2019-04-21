Horoscope for Sunday, April 21, 2019

Moon Alert After 11:30 a.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” to shop and do business. The moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You will enjoy travel for pleasure today. Because your appreciation of beauty is heightened, you will also enjoy museums, galleries and seeing the art of other cultures. You might develop a crush on someone who is “different.” Good day to buy wardrobe items.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today you will benefit from the wealth and resources of others. Someone might give you a gift or offer to lend you money or to help you in some way. Perhaps your partner will get a bonus or a financial advantage that indirectly benefits you, as well?

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is a lovely day to schmooze with others, especially close friends and partners. You will also enjoy dealing with members of the general public. Choose today to mend broken fences with someone because everyone is friendly and forgiving.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Those of you at work today will find it easy to relate to customers, clients and co-workers. In fact, someone might praise you, and a few of you might even get a raise. (Yes!) Enjoy warm interactions with others. Ask someone to help you if you need it because people are cooperative today.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a playful, fun-loving day! Romance can blossom. You will enjoy the arts, movies, gallery showings, sports events and fun activities with children. Your bottom line today is that you want to kick back and relax in friendly company.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is the perfect day to cocoon at home so that you can relax and take it easy among familiar surroundings. You might like to putter and redecorate your digs or do something to make things look more attractive. Perhaps you will tackle your garden or your balcony?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Conversations with others will be warm and meaningful today because you want to have a genuine connection with someone. You want to move beyond a superficial level of politeness, and instead engage in a conversation that gets down to some personal facts.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is a favorable day financially speaking. If you’re working, you might see ways to boost your income or you might get a good tip. If shopping, you will want to buy beautiful things for yourself and others. It’s a pleasant day!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Today the moon is in your sign dancing nicely with Venus. This can promote your interest in the arts and all things beautiful. It will also pave the way for friendly relations with everyone, especially with younger people or those who work in the arts. It’s a great day to party, enjoy sports and socialize with others.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Solitude in beautiful surroundings will please you today because you need to take a little time off for good behavior. Find a quiet place where you can contemplate your navel. You might also plan your busy social month ahead! (Especially a vacation getaway.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Relations with friends will be warm and mutually supportive today. Likewise, you will enjoy the company of people in group situations like clubs, organizations, the church or large conferences. For some, a platonic friendship will turn romantic.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You are a bit conspicuous today but no worries, because you look fabulous in the eyes of others. People see you as cooperative, friendly and attractive, which is a nice boon to your reputation. Listen to the advice of someone older or more experienced because it might help you financially.