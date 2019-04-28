Horoscope for Sunday, April 28, 2019

Moon Alert Caution: From 4:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Chicago time, avoid shopping or important decisions. After that, the moon moves from Aquarius into Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a wonderful day to schmooze with friends and enjoy the company of others. You will also enjoy hanging out with groups and clubs. However because of the restrictions of the Moon Alert (see above), don’t volunteer for anything.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Others notice you more than usual today. (Check your zipper.) Because of the Moon Alert, this is a poor day to agree to anything important or volunteer for anything. Just coast and smile a lot.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Although you will enjoy traveling today and meeting people from other backgrounds and different countries, this is a poor day to initiate new travel plans. Wait until the Moon Alert is over before you make reservations or new decisions.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Most of this day is a Moon Alert (see above), and during that time it is not wise to make financial decisions regarding taxes, debt, shared property, wills and inheritances. Get your information but wait until the Moon Alert is over before you act.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Be accommodating with others and ready to go along with whatever is happening. You have to do this because the moon today is opposite your sign. However, do not agree to anything important, and restrict your spending to gas, food and entertainment.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) If you are at work today, things will be a bit slower, fuzzier and less efficient because of the Moon Alert. Double check issues related to cash and money transactions. Restrict your own spending to gas, food and entertainment.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a wonderful, creative day for you! If you are involved in the arts or any kind of creative project, you will find it easy to think outside of the box. Your imagination will be heightened. It’s also a great day to socialize with others and have fun!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You might want to entertain at home today, which would be a great idea. People are relaxed and ready to let their hair down. However, avoid money transactions and restrict your spending to food, gas and entertainment. (You’ll be glad you did.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a bit of a fuzzy day. Things are loosey-goosey; you can feel it. It’s okay to go with the flow and enjoy like conversations with others. You might also enjoy a short trip. Restrict your spending to food, gas and entertainment. Wait until the Moon Alert is over to shop or make important decisions.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Postpone important financial decisions until after the Moon Alert is over today. In the meantime, restrict your spending to food, gas and entertainment. This is a playful, fun-loving day and a wonderful time to enjoy the company of friends, romantic partners and children.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) For most of this day, the moon is in your sign but it is a Moon Alert, which means you must avoid important decisions and restrict your spending to food, gas and entertainment. Don’t worry if you feel without purpose or a bit confused. Just relax and enjoy your day.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Although you are keen to enlighten others about something right now, today you might want to take it easy and pull in your reins a bit because of the Moon Alert. Don’t volunteer for anything or make important suggestions. Restrict spending to food, gas and entertainment.