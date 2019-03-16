Horoscope for Sunday, March 17, 2019

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is the perfect day to kick back your heels and have fun because that’s exactly what you want to do. Put your own agenda first. Enjoy social outings, the arts, sports events, playful activities with children and above all — romantic getaways and saucy flirtations! Ole!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You have been high-energy and popular lately, which is why today you will enjoy a chance to cocoon at home and catch your breath. Nevertheless, this high energy might follow you, which means you will be entertaining at home. Stock the fridge.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today you are mentally alert and curious about everything, just like your Gemini nature is described in textbooks. You will enjoy learning something new. You will also enjoy being entertained by the creative antics of others. Short trips and fun discussions will please.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is a playful, fun-loving day! You will enjoy travel and talking to people from different backgrounds so you can learn something new. However, you will identify with your possessions or something that you own today, which is why you want to protect something or take care of it.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Today the moon is in your sign, which makes you a bit more emotional than usual. However, it also attracts a little bit of extra good luck your way, which is a nice bonus. Why not test it? Ask the universe for a favor to see what happens?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Your focus has been on friendships and partnerships lately, which is why today, you might seek out solitude. It will please you to have a little time by yourself to contemplate your navel and the profundities of life. You can also snack on dark chocolate.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You’ve been working hard lately, and today, you will enjoy a chance to hang out with a female friend and have a heart-to-heart discussion. It’s a good day to share your hopes and dreams for the future with someone to get their feedback, which could be helpful.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) People notice you today more than usual (whether you are aware of this or not). Take note that this includes the police as well. In fact, for some reason, personal details about your private life seem to be public, like what’s with that? We both know you are secretive by nature.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Today you have an urge to do something different. You want to break free from your velvet rut and travel somewhere or talk to people from different backgrounds to learn something new because you want some stimulation! Fear not — you’ll find it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You have strong opinions today about shared property, taxes, debt, wills or something that someone else owns. You might even envy what someone else owns or wish that you could have it. (You’ve always been a sucker for labels.) Bentley, Louis Vuitton, Ferragamo, Harley-Davidson.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Today the moon is opposite your sign, which means you have a strong focus on partners and close friends. Furthermore, it means you must compromise and accommodate others. Yes, this means you have to go more than halfway when dealing with them, which is no big deal, right?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Things are going your way now because the sun is in your sign; nevertheless, today you have to defer to someone else and quite possibly put their interests before your own. Because you are sensitive, caring sign, you will do that.