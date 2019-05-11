Horoscope for Sunday, May 12, 2019

Moon Alert Avoid shopping or big decisions from 7 a.m. to noon today. After that, the moon moves from Leo into Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Because the moon changes signs today (and the moon always affects our emotions), there will be a shift today. After the moon goes into Virgo, you will see new ways of doing a job or dealing with your health. You will have a chance to do some out-of-the-box thinking.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) After the moon changes signs today (see above), likewise, your social life will get a jolt. You might get an unexpected invitation somewhere? Possibly, you will have to cancel social plans? Perhaps something unexpected will rev your engines and create some fun! Note: Parents should be extra vigilant about their kids.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This morning begins with a busy pace but it soon settles down to a domestic focus on home and family. Nevertheless, something unusual will be going on at home, which will keep you on your toes! Count on it.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Pay attention to everything you say and do today because something unusual will impact your routine. In fact, this is a mildly accident-prone day for you so do keep your eyes open. However, enjoy the stimulation of meeting new faces and seeing new places!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Keep an eye on your possessions and your money today because something unexpected could impact these areas. In other words, you might find money or you might lose money. Likewise, something you own might be lost, stolen or damaged. (Yikes!)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is quite an exciting day for you, especially after the moon moves into your sign, because then it will be dancing with wild, wacky Uranus. This will tune up your psychic abilities and make you feel original, inventive and spontaneous! Count on meeting new, interesting people.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) In some ways, this will be a mildly hectic or restless day for you. However, this will not be due to external phenomena (although anything might be happening externally). Instead, it will be due to your own inner state of mind. Keep calm and carry on. Focus.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Quite likely, you will meet new and interesting people today. As Jordan Peterson said, “Assume that the person you’re talking to might know something that you don’t.” Smart idea. Give yourself a chance to learn something or make a fresh observation.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Be on your toes today. Something to do with bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs will catch you off guard because they might explode or overreact to something. Whatever happens, try to be part of the solution and not part of the problem. Be caring.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Something unexpected might affect something to do with property that you share with someone else or something that you might have borrowed from someone else? Things are a bit unpredictable so be careful. You don’t want to offend anyone.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) No matter what happens today, someone close to you — a partner or close friend — might throw you a curve ball or do something you least expect. On the upside, they might introduce you to someone interesting and very different. Either way, keep your eyes open!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is a mildly accident-prone day for you so pay attention to everything you say and do. On the upside, however, you will have some interesting experiences. New places, new faces and new ideas will make today different and more exciting for you.