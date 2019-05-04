Horoscope for Sunday, May 5, 2019

Moon Alert Caution: Avoid shopping or important decisions from 9:45 AM to 11 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Taurus into Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19) There are two things to think about today: Yes, you are enthusiastic, raring to go and super upbeat! By contrast, most of this day is a Moon Alert. Therefore, be mindful. Restrict your spending to food, gas and entertainment. Nevertheless, have fun and enjoy this day!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Be mindful of money today because most of this day is a Moon Alert. Restrict your spending to food, gas and entertainment. Mentally, you’re cooking with gas. Write down your moneymaking ideas and, when the Moon Alert is over, check them out.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You’re bursting with enthusiasm and energy today; however, because of the Moon Alert, you might take off in the wrong direction! Be careful about what you do. Don’t bite off more than you can chew. Don’t commit to anything even though you want to. Stay chill.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today you have a lot of quiet energy to make things happen, especially related to your health and, possibly, related to a pet. Nevertheless, it’s important to know that most of this day is a Moon Alert, which means it’s a poor day to make big decisions. ‘Nuff said.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You have boundless energy today, especially energy to deal with friends and groups. You can rally your troops and set them marching! People will follow your lead. The problem is where are you going? Today is a Moon Alert, which means it’s a poor time for big decisions. Circle the wagons.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You are ambitious and enthusiastic today, which is why you feel you can move mountains and build bridges. However, check the Moon Alert above and you will see that most of this day is a poor time to volunteer for anything or make important decisions. Pull in your reins.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You might be excited about ambitious travel plans or chances to get further education and study something stimulating; nevertheless, because most of this day is a Moon Alert, it’s not a good time to make reservations or enroll in anything. Just coast.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Because today is a Moon Alert, avoid important decisions about financial matters and shared property. In fact, if shopping, restrict your spending to food, gas and entertainment. Do yourself this favor.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You might attract someone to you today who is as rambunctious as Tigger. (“Bouncing is what tiggers do best!”) Enjoy a fun day; however, do not commit to anything important because today is a Moon Alert day. Keep things light and creative!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You have ambitious plans to achieve a lot at work today or with respect to whatever tasks you want to accomplish. Nevertheless, today’s Moon Alert will likely slow you down or trip you up. Restrict spending to food, gas and entertainment. Take it easy.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is a wonderful, freedom-loving, creative day for you! Enjoy fun outings with children. Enjoy social occasions. Look for opportunities to express your creativity because it will be boundless today. Don’t shop. Spend money only on food, gas and entertainment.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You might be keen to tackle big renovations and make big changes at home. If this is an ongoing project, get on with it. However, do not initiate new ideas today during the Moon Alert. (See above.) Protect yourself from yourself. Restrict spending to food, gas and entertainment — but you will enjoy entertaining at home!