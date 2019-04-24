Horoscope for Thursday, April 25, 2019

Moon Alert Avoid shopping or important decisions after 2:30 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today is a mixed bag. Initially, you might feel lonely or intimidated by a boss or someone in a position of authority. You might have a strong emotional reaction — privately. Later in the day, you won’t care so much. Buy an ice cream cone.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Avoid controversial subjects like politics, religion or race, especially earlier in the day, because nothing will be resolved. Instead, a heated argument might be the result. Avoid people who are trying to coerce you to agree with them. You don’t need this.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You have some serious ideas about dealing with property, shared property or something related to wills and inheritances. You might feel it’s your duty. (Perhaps it is.) Be aware of the restrictions of the Moon Alert above regarding important decisions.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is a tough day to relate to partners and close friends. You might feel hurt, offended or cut off from someone because today many people feel lonely. You’re not alone. Don’t take this personally and don’t take it to heart. Things get much better by the weekend.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is not an easy day at work. Your dealings with bosses might be discouraging. You might feel unloved and unappreciated by co-workers. Someone might be on your case. Let this go because by late tomorrow, things definitely pick up!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Children will be an increased responsibility for some today. (Well, that goes with the territory, doesn’t it?) This is a tough day for romance, which is why some of you are discouraged or depressed. Be of good cheer because by late tomorrow, things warm up for the weekend!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a poor day for a family discussion, especially with a parent or someone older or in authority. The discussion will be stiff and discouraging. However, don’t take it personally because these kind of vibes are rampant everywhere in the world today. It’s not just you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) It’s easy to fall into a negative headspace today. Join the club — we number millions. (We don’t talk about it. Nobody cares.) Be aware that this negative influence is temporary and gone by tomorrow afternoon. In fact, the weekend looks positively promising!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Your financial scene looks grim today. (When you feel broke, that’s the perfect word, isn’t it?) But this is just a temporary dark cloud on your horizon. Trust me. Don’t let anyone scare or alarm you. Keep your cool because tomorrow is a better day.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Today the moon is still in your sign, lined up with your ruler Saturn and then big daddy Pluto. Yes, that’s Darth Vader at the door. Of course, he isn’t. It just sounds like him. Today things look worse and they really are. Tomorrow afternoon these vibes are gone. Glory hallelujah!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Today it’s easy to feel that people or things are confirming your worst fears about yourself. Yeah, this can feel dismal. But this is a fleeting influence, and by tomorrow afternoon, life will start to look completely different! Therefore, be classy. Demonstrate grace under pressure.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You might feel hurt or offended by someone older or a friend or someone in a position of influence in an organization. It’s upsetting to feel criticized or slighted. It’s upsetting for anyone. However, whatever negative feelings you have will be gone by tomorrow afternoon. Courage.