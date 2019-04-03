Horoscope for Thursday, April 4, 2019

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today and tomorrow the moon is in your sign, which gives you some extra good luck over all the other signs. Admittedly, you will be more emotional dealing with others. You might even demand more nurturing from someone. Oh well.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today and tomorrow the moon is hiding in your chart, which in turn encourages you to withdraw from the busy-ness of the world around you. This doesn’t mean you’re being antisocial. It means you feel a stronger need to communicate with your inner world. Get comfy.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Your emotional contact with friends and members of groups will be more important to you today and tomorrow because of the placement of the moon. You will feel a deeper connection with your friends, which is why you might be more protective and supportive to them.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Once a month, the moon is at the top of your chart for two days. That time has arrived. This means that intimate and personal details of your life might be on public display. It also means you might show more emotional sensitivity and empathy to those around you. (Nice.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You will feel a strong urge to get away from your daily routine today (and also tomorrow), which is why you will want to do something different. Shake your routine up a little! By all means, travel if you can. If not, be a tourist in your own city.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You will find that your emotions are more intense today. And they’ll be intense tomorrow, as well! Naturally, this means your emotional encounters with others will be more noticeable. This is due to the placement of the moon, and this happens for two days every month. No biggie.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) The moon is opposite your sign today (as well as tomorrow), which causes your attention to turn to your most personal relationships — spouses, partners and close friends. If you have conflict with these people, it will be more emotional. (You don’t like conflict even though you’re an excellent debater.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) It so happens that you might have to put the welfare and considerations of someone else before your own today, and tomorrow as well, due to the placement of the moon. This does mean you have to suck it up a bit but, hey, it’s not a big thing. Relax. So what?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Lucky you! Today and tomorrow, your relations with others will be more playful and lighthearted. Romance will be more emotionally impacting. You also will feel protective and nurturing to others, especially kids. The bottom line is you want to have fun! Yeah!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You will be happy to get a chance to cocoon at home today as well as tomorrow because you need a chance to unwind and feel safe in the familiarity of your own surroundings. A conversation with a female family member might be significant.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) When talking to others today, you want to get right down to the nitty-gritty of things. You don’t want to skate over important issues or ignore the elephant in the room. You want cards-on-the-table time. Incidentally, you’ll feel like this tomorrow, as well.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Don’t be surprised if you emotionally identify with your possessions more than usual today. In fact, this influence will be felt tomorrow as well. Therefore, you might not want to lend anything that you own to anyone. “My precious!” This is your prerogative.