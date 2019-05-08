Horoscope for Thursday, May 9, 2019

Moon Alert Until 9 p.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” to shop and do business. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a feel-good day because fair Venus is in your sign dancing with lucky Jupiter, which promotes your enjoyment of foreign places and people from other cultures. Travel plans look promising! Ditto for publishing and anything to do with higher education.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) The dust is still settling from yesterday for many. Fortunately, today is a calmer, feel-good day. Admittedly, you might feel briefly irked this afternoon, especially talking to a female. (It’s small potatoes. Don’t take it personally.) This is a great money day for you!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today your relations with friends and members of groups are warm and happy because everyone is expansive and in a positive frame of mind! This afternoon, you might cross swords with someone (probably a female) but this is minor. Relax and enjoy your day!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is a good day to make your pitch to the boss or ask a parent or teacher for approval or a favor. You probably will succeed due to the fact that authority figures look kindly on you. Meanwhile, relations with a close friend or partner might be strained this afternoon. No biggie.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Today favors travel, publishing, the media and anything to do with higher education. It’s a positive day for legal or medical matters. Do something that expands your world because this will delight you. Don’t second guess yourself or hold back. Enjoy your guilty pleasures!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is a wonderful money day. It’s a great day to look for a loan or mortgage or to deal with banks and financial institutions. Discussions about wills, inheritances and shared property will go in your favor. Even your sex drive is amped! Yeehaw!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Venus’ dance with Jupiter is a pleasant, social influence, which is why this is a marvelous day to schmooze with everyone. People are upbeat and breezy! (However, when the moon opposes Saturn, something might concern you. But very briefly.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is a positive day at work because you feel vigorous, healthy and enthusiastic about life! It’s a great day for work-related travel and talking to people from other countries and different cultures. (Avoid discussions about politics, religion and race this afternoon.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a fun-loving, playful day! Take a long lunch. Leave work early. Play hooky if you can because today you want to relax and enjoy yourself. Get outdoors if weather permits because this will turn your crank. The arts, sports and playful activities with children are great choices.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is an excellent day for real estate negotiations, family discussions and shopping for your home. Admittedly, a discussion with a female this afternoon will be challenging, but this will simply be a brief dark cloud on your horizon. Enjoy your day!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You can make money from your words today, which is great news for those in sales, marketing, writing, acting and teaching. Today you are in such a positive frame of mind, all your interactions with others will be upbeat. You will even enjoy your surroundings. Be patient with someone at work this afternoon.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is an excellent day for business and commerce. Look for ways to boost your income or get a better paying job. You’re willing to take a chance on things today because you feel emboldened by good fortune — and indeed, this is exactly the case!