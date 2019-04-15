Horoscope for Tuesday, April 16, 2019

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today you feel compelled to pull your act together because you want to get better organized and feel you’re on top of your game. This is why you will choose to do routine, orderly work that “tidies up” stuff. (Reward yourself this evening.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20) If you’re involved with younger people today, this is a good day to teach them something so they know how to do it. Ironically, it’s also a good day to train yourself by honing your skills or practicing something, so that you know how to do it. By evening, you want to party!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You will take a practical approach to matters related to family and home today, which is why you will clean, tidy and tackle jobs you might usually avoid. You will especially focus on recycling, garbage and laundry areas. (Be open to entertaining this evening.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Except for some initial fog in the morning, you will be in an orderly frame of mind. (Trust me.) This is why you will make some plans and lists, and start to think about how to do things in the future. You will be convincing, if you have to. By evening, you’re happy!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) In the early morning, you have some doubts or you feel fuzzy. Soon, you will click into action and want to attack financial matters. You might want to buy something that is practical. You might want to organize how you earn your money better. (By evening, you’re ready to spend it!)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You will go through a gamut of emotions today because the moon is in your sign. Initially you might feel second doubts about something. Then as the day wears on, you will feel more determined and keen to make improvements. By evening, you’re partying!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) On the whole, this is a feel-good day. You might be doubtful about something in the early morning but that will pass. Later in the day, you might want to do research or work on something behind the scenes. Address practical issues in a conversation with a friend or partner.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Don’t worry if you feel initially confused when talking to a friend this morning; that is par for the course. As the day wears on, you will take the reins and be mentally in charge of things. Advice from someone older or more experienced might be helpful. By evening, you will love to socialize.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Do not push issues with bosses and parents in the morning because things are confusing. Ironically, later in the day you will be confident about what you want to do. (Who knew?) By evening, you will be pleased with how things turn out.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Steer clear of important discussions about politics and religion this morning because things are fuzzy. However, once you get your bearings, as the day wears on, you know what you want and your confidence increases. Good day to travel and explore the world!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) In financial matters or dealing with shared property, don’t give away the farm this morning. Later in the day, you will see the boundaries you want to respect. By evening, you’ll be laughing all the way to the bank!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Make plans to socialize with others this evening; however, this morning, play things by ear. Listen to the advice of someone older or more experienced midday because it might very well benefit you.